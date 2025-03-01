Celtic are closing in on another title triumph and moves will already be accelerating behind the scenes as the foundations are laid for summer arrivals to sign on the dotted line at Parkhead.

Celtic plot strong domestic finish ahead of summer business

Brendan Rodgers has had things mostly his own way in the Scottish Premiership amid the absence of a prolonged title challenge from Rangers this campaign.

The Bhoys retain a 13-point lead over their rivals heading into the latest round of league fixtures. At the same time, they only need a minimum of five more victories in the top-flight to mathematically secure a fourth crown on the trot.

Following a convincing 5-1 victory over Aberdeen in midweek, Celtic travel to face St Mirren in Saturday's late kick-off at the SMiSA Stadium carrying the omen that they have only lost out once in their last 20 visits to Paisley across all competitions.

While their Scottish Cup involvement could offer the chance for a domestic clean sweep, Rodgers will likely be plotting summer moves to equip his side for another crack at the Champions League if they can progress through qualifying later in the year.

Recently, Celtic's interest in Norwich City forward Borja Sainz has come to light after the Spaniard's run of 16 goals and four assists in 31 appearances this term.