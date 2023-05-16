Tottenham Hotspur have given themselves the unenviable task of finding a manager that can surpass Julian Nagelsmann, after it was reported last week that Daniel Levy had not considered the German as a contender for their vacancy despite many viewing him as the outstanding option.

It was a decision pundit Jermaine Pennant could only describe as "crazy", before noting: "It’s like a circus there, at the minute. From top to bottom."

It is just one in a long line of eye-brow raising decisions made by the chairman, who continues to spark debate among the fanbase for his work in plunging the club into disarray.

From consistent Champions League football and progression with each campaign under Mauricio Pochettino to where they are now marks a culmination of years of failure, in which managerial and personnel moves have been consistently flawed.

To right these wrongs, they need a head coach who can reset the culture within the club, purging the playing staff whilst reinstating a style of play that the fans can get behind. No longer should they have to suffer the turgid football of recent years, especially when an alternative free agent remains ripe for appointment.

Although perhaps not as glamorous an option, Brendan Rodgers remains a valid alternative to the former Bayern Munich tactician, as someone well-versed with English football, aligned with a free-flowing philosophy, and with a history of winning trophies. He could prove to be the appointment that eases fan concern over the decision to snub the alternative.

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good fit for Spurs?

To outline just how good an appointment this could be, former Spurs star Darren Anderton has already endorsed the move whilst speaking to The Express: "He plays a brand of football that Tottenham fans want to see. I think that's fair to say. Since Pochettino, with Mourinho and Conte, the football has been dour at times.

"I feel like he plays a brand of football that is the Tottenham way, and I think that would work."

Given his success in winning an FA Cup with Leicester City and a treble with Celtic, this 4-3-3 play style marries well with a pedigree of snagging silverware that is so richly craved in north London.

Preferring to dominate possession and always keep the ball moving, the northern Irishman also seeks to employ a counter-press higher up the pitch that would have fans of the club elated. Finally, some energy could be injected into this tired-looking outfit.

Although the end of his time with the Foxes might have marred his reputation as they veered towards relegation, the coach was often hamstrung in the transfer market and thwarted by injuries.

Should he receive ample financial backing from Levy, perhaps he could quickly turn around a squad in desperate need of a refresh, and bolster it to avoid a repeat in north London.

After all, during his early days at the King Power Stadium, Gary Neville had noted: "Leicester are an awkward, awkward proposition. They do a lot of things very well, they're efficient, well-coached. It proves it's no one-season wonder, there's continuity now, and he's one of the outstanding managers in the league, Brendan Rodgers."

With a record of scoring 1268 goals during his 689 games in management, at the very least Spurs fans will see some action return to their viewing experience.

The Northern Irishman is a more than capable alternative to Nagelsmann, who could even prove to achieve more success than the 35-year-old might have given his roles at Liverpool, Watford, Swansea City and Reading have prepared him for such a task.