Tottenham Hotspur's search for a manager can be broken down into various necessities that the new man must have; essentially, it largely details the antithesis to the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Whilst their trophy-winning pedigree is favourable, alternative assets that should be preferred are an attractive play style, a history of winning and progressing clubs forward, and not so old as to suggest they will not be around for the long project. Perhaps a calmer presence than the aforementioned bosses would be ideal too.

Few fit this bill from Daniel Levy's ever-changing manager list, but to discount Brendan Rodgers as a fine option is to forget all the good work that had gone into his career before this miserable campaign somewhat tainted that legacy.

Having impressed at Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester City, the Northern Irish coach has a glittering CV that details all of the aforementioned characteristics; even the section regarding silverware.

The 50-year-old remains a free agent following his sacking, boasts pedigree at top clubs, and has the demeanour needed to calmly cull this squad full of losers.

With some actual financial backing too, who knows where he could take the Lilywhites. This is likely why Rodgers reportedly remains high on Levy's list.

Would Brendan Rodgers succeed at Spurs?

Having employed a possession-based 4-2-3-1 style reliant on an aggressive counter-press, the philosophy already aligns with what the fans want: anything other than Conte's turgid football.

What makes things even more attractive is his work in Scotland, where the former Swansea City boss completed back-to-back trebles with Celtic. This desire for silverware was translated into his work in the Midlands, where his Foxes side also claimed the most unlikely of FA Cup wins too.

Few could argue that during his near-four year stint at the King Power Stadium, he did anything other than succeed, with a lack of investment clear for all to see as their performances dwindled.

Despite that depreciating form, with relegation potentially looming, Rodgers still managed to oversee the demolition of Conte's Spurs team back in February as they ran out 4-1 winners.

In a display that perfectly sums up the style that the 5 foot 7 tactician aims to encourage, the hosts put the European-chasing outfit to the sword. Should this be translated onto Spurs' side, which boasts far more quality, the sky really is the limit.

Pundit Alan Brazil even suggested back in 2021, after Nuno Espirito Santos' dismissal, that it would be a "masterstroke" to pull the experienced manager away from Leicester. Now, he needn't worry about any such obstacles.

Having passed Levy's big test with that aforementioned drubbing, perhaps the Spurs chairman could reward Rodgers - who journalist Sid Lowe once dubbed as a "football genius" - by tempting him to north London for his next big project.