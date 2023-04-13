Tottenham Hotspur have recently been plagued with slow, ageing managers who many could argue that modern football had surpassed.

Jose Mourinho remains one of the greatest to have ever graced a dugout, but his turgid football grows old quickly when the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have earned such acclaim. These heavyweights have proven that pragmatism might work on occasion, but truly sustainable success is best forged with an offensive style that seeks to impose its will onto the opposition.

As such, Antonio Conte was another high-profile failure for similar reasons to the legendary Portuguese boss.

The similarities between the philosophies of these two top coaches are there for all to see, favouring defensive solidity over a free-flowing attack. As such, it can often limit their best players in forward areas, who ordinarily would be the focal point of a team.

With the current managerial vacancy crying out for Daniel Levy to fill, the CEO should not be rushed into another foolish appointment in a desperate search for silverware.

Perhaps instead he could seek to follow the mould that brought Mauricio Pochettino success, by instead opting for a young, hungry and exciting coach from lower down in the Premier League. With Brendan Rodgers now out of work, it marks the perfect opportunity.

Will Spurs appoint Brendan Rodgers?

Having been reported as the preferred choice for Levy earlier this month, the Northern Irishman would mark a stark alternative to those aforementioned names who failed in progressing the club.

Enjoying a possession-based and free-flowing style, his philosophy is propped up by the balance offered in a 4-3-3. This would offer far more offensive options than the previous three at the back employed by Conte, however, the 50-year-old has shown a flexibility that allows him to alter things to benefit those within his squad.

It is this ability to tweak things, rather than rigidly sticking to what he believes to be right, that sets him apart from Spurs' recent set of managers.

Not only that, but the former Leicester City man actually won the club their first-ever FA Cup during his tenure, a feat the Lilywhites could only dream of.

All these attributes, from his style to his ability to claim silverware (which his time at Celtic only exacerbated), serve to make him the perfect option for Levy. Writer Sid Lowe even went as far as to brand him a "football genius", with his intelligence likely to be a key factor in truly getting N17 rocking again.

Arne Slot is another name who continues to be linked, with the Dutchman actually adhering to similar philosophies as Rodgers.

Total Football Analysis writer Adam Scully once said of Slot's brand of football that the 'build-up play is really vertical, crisp and rapid', with that a clear stylistic similarity to the former Foxes chief.

The difficulty it might take to pry the Dutchman away from his title-chasing Feyenoord, however, would not be worth the hassle when a fine alternative is awaiting his next job for no compensation.

Indeed, he has already ended one club's long wait for a FA Cup, if he could do the same at Spurs, this managerial 'genius' would only help the club's swanky new stadium to rock with glee.