Tottenham Hotspur seem to be closing in on a new managerial target, just days after their disappointment with Arne Slot...

What's the latest on Brendan Rodgers to Tottenham Hotspur?

That's according to Football Transfers, which is reporting that the club has formally offered the manager's job to former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Although they are keeping their options open, the Lilywhites are keen on conducting future business in a far quieter manner, to avoid potential embarrassments like that earned through this Slot saga or the Julian Nagelsmann one that came before it.

Whilst it goes on to state that Daniel Levy is not the biggest advocate for the Northern Irishman, the widespread approval from his board has led to him offering him the post. They do retain a contingency plan if they are knocked back again, however.

Would Brendan Rodgers be a success at Tottenham Hotspur?

Although his tenure at the King Power Stadium might have ended on a sour note, which could end in the club's relegation, the 50-year-old remains a top manager with a fine pedigree across England and Scotland.

Having managed some top clubs, too, he has overseen success with maintaining and improving a club's status as well as wholly transforming their fortunes. With Spurs, they will demand a unique blend of both skillsets.

Having nearly led Liverpool to the league title in a season that journalist James Pearce described as "remarkable", he would go on to earn an unprecedented back-to-back treble with Celtic before making his triumphant return to England. There, he would oversee the steady progression of Leicester into an FA Cup-winning side before things uncharacteristically went south.

Across his 689 games in management, Rodgers has maintained a 1.76 points-per-game average, with his teams scoring 1,268 while winning 361 games, as per Transfermarkt. Considering many of those matches have been played with teams like Swansea City, Reading and Watford, such figures are made even more commendable.

Trevor Sinclair even suggested he was a "genius" back in 2021, and that "if a big club needs a manager they will look at Brendan".

One of his true success stories in the Midlands was in helping Wilfred Ndidi to reach his peak, getting the best out of the Nigerian midfield monster until injuries began to thwart a promising career.

With Rodgers arriving in February 2019, the 2020/21 season that followed was arguably the 26-year-old's best, as he maintained a 7.17 average rating whilst recording two clearances, 2.3 interceptions and 3.7 tackles per game, via Sofascore. Rodgers morphed him into one of the best ball-winning midfielders in the Premier League, and could achieve similar success should he also tempt Manuel Ugarte to Spurs.

The Uruguayan continues to be linked with a move from Sporting CP, and Levy remains keen on such a swoop. He too has enjoyed a top year in Portugal, with 3.9 tackles per game and a 92% pass accuracy showing signs that the 22-year-old could emulate Ndidi.

His work in breaking up the play could prove instrumental as part of Rodgers' double pivot, underpinning his 4-2-3-1 system.

Should Levy reluctantly bring in the free agent and pair him with this midfield destroyer, it could provide the perfect foundation for a bright future in north London.