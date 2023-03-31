Tottenham Hotspur's managerial vacancy is a gaping one, with many curious to see who chairman Daniel Levy selects to succeed departed Italian Antonio Conte.

His last three appointments have drawn scrutiny for varying reasons, but in the end, all were deemed failures and subsequently dismissed. The pressure has ramped up significantly on this next appointment to be the right one, which is likely why he seemingly plans to wait until the season's conclusion.

This will likely make it far easier to tempt those already in jobs to leave, especially ones as high-flying as Marco Silva.

His Fulham team have been punching way above their weight all season, and sit just ten points off fourth place with a game in hand. To prise the Portuguese tactician from Craven Cottage now could prove tricky.

However, perhaps the Lilywhites should be looking elsewhere within the Premier League to find their new man.

Scrolling further down the table, there is a struggling Leicester City side with a manager who has proven his quality both on the big stage and with a stringent budget. Having also been linked with the move too, Brendan Rodgers could be their man.

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good fit for Spurs?

Although his Foxes team might be struggling this season, it must be noted the considerable lack of investment that his ageing squad has received.

The Northern Irishman boasts a fine transfer policy, easy-on-the-eye football and a demeanour that would likely resonate well with fans of the club. His calmness will be a welcome divergence from the manic and defensive-heavy tenures of Jose Mourinho and Conte.

His work at the King Power was nothing short of miraculous at first, as he earned back-to-back fifth-place finishes. As such, the 50-year-old has been touted with plenty of jobs bigger than his current one.

Although he is yet to actually be offered one, he does boast the pedigree to suggest he could take that step up. His fine work at Celtic only serves to further exacerbate that, where he managed expectations well to win successive domestic trebles.

He did all this with a philosophy that journalist Henry Winter ha since lauded as "attractive, attack-minded football".

Whilst Silva also has earned praise this season, his only experience at one of the bigger clubs saw him fail spectacularly with Everton despite the riches handed to him.

Rodgers has success at a top outfit, as well as within a long-term project too.

Spurs boast a fine blend of the two. Such is his experience, he even branded himself as a "leader" who would step up when needed to offer some harsh truths to his players.

Whilst his potential predecessor aimed to do this, his methods were fundamentally flawed and it cost him his job. Before that, however, the stern Italian tactician had drawn scorn for his turgid football that many were getting sick of.

This is exactly what this struggling Spurs side needs: someone who will come in with a fresh and exciting philosophy to cut out any and all stragglers they have with more finesse than Conte had.