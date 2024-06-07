Brendan Rodgers wants to bring a "fantastic" £8m Premier League player to Celtic this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Celtic transfer latest

The Hoops sealed yet another Scottish Premiership title last season, holding off Rangers after a tense battle, but this is a period in which the club cannot afford to rest on their laurels. Instead, strong signings need to be made, as they look to prove themselves more on the Champions League stage.

Making some loan deals permanent appears to be one of Celtic's most pressing matters in the coming weeks, as they look to get moves for Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah over the line. The pair have impressed on loan from Benfica and Norwich City respectively, and Rodgers seemingly views them as important figures heading into the future.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been considered a strong option for some time, as he looks to enjoy a fresh challenge away from Anfield, and it looks as though he is still a leading contender to fill the void left by Joe Hart at Parkhead. Club chiefs are thought to be plotting a £10m move for the Republic of Ireland international, in what could be a signing of real intent.

Kelleher isn't the only option between the sticks, however, with Bayern Munich stopper Daniel Peretz seen as an option to bring in on loan. Premier League clubs are also keen on him, while legendary teammate Manuel Neuer recently hailed him after being replaced by him in a pre-organised substitution: "That was agreed upfront. We agreed if the result allows it we’ll do it. Daniel gave the team so much over the entire season. He deserved to get the minutes today. We’re all happy Dani was on the pitch today."

Celtic want "fantastic" £8m player

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Celtic are interested in signing Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham this summer, with the 26-year-old emerging as a new target.

The Hoops have "added" the Welshman, valued at £8m, to their list of possible transfer options ahead of next season, with Rodgers considering him a good addition.

Mepham could be a really astute signing by Celtic in the summer transfer window, considering how much experience he possesses at the top level, despite still only being 26 years of age. He has racked up 36 caps for Wales, which is an impressive tally, as well as appearing 61 times in the Premier League to date.

He could immediately make the Hoops an even more formidable defensive unit, and the depth that he would add is needed, especially ahead of what is hopefully an improved Champions League campaign.

Former manager Scott Parker once described Mepham as "fantastic", clearly valuing him greatly, and he is a player who could come in and be a huge asset for Celtic over a number of years, having averaged three aerial duel wins per game across a total of 10 Premier League appearances in 2023/24.