A high-profile figure at Celtic would "love" the idea of moving to another club in the near future, according to a new claim from former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

The Hoops sealed a superb 5-1 win at home to Aberdeen on Tuesday night, as they continue their unassailable march to yet another Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers have fizzled out throughout the campaign, not putting up much of a fight and sacking manager Phillipe Clement, and it feels like a matter of until Celtic are crowned champions, ahead of Saturday's trip to St Mirren.

For Brendan Rodgers, this is a second successful spell in charge at Parkhead, winning the title in his first season back in the dugout, and looking to make it two in a row in May.

The Northern Irishman is highly thought of at Celtic, which is no surprise, given the success and quality of football he has brought to the club, but supporters will know that there is always the risk of losing him, as was the case when he joined Leicester City first time around.

High-profile Celtic ace backed for exit

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness said that Rodgers would "love" to quit Celtic and leave for a bigger club such as Bayern Munich, casting doubt over his future.

"It’s always surprised me that he’s not come to the top. Everyone says he’s very bright, very hardworking and innovative. People in football have always had a high opinion of him, but that hasn’t matched his level of success. He was harshly treated at Liverpool and didn’t go on to great success elsewhere.

"He’s still got time and I think his next appointment could be the one. I think other clubs will be looking at him now. Clubs like Bayern Munich, who have fallen down the ladder a bit, could even look at someone like him. I think he’d love to move on from Celtic now if he gets a bigger offer."