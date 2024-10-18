Leeds United go into their first fixture back in the Championship eager to get another win, after a comical trip to Sunderland last time out.

Illan Meslier's last-gasp error helped the Black Cats pick up a share of the points in the bizarre 2-2 affair, with Leeds just seconds away from a narrow 2-1 win away at the early league leaders.

Daniel Farke will have had plenty to chew over, away from injury issues popping up in his camp, with his mind pondering what team to select for the challenge of Sheffield United tonight.

The German could be prepared to make two alterations to his XI, therefore, as the likes of Brenden Aaronson potentially drop out...

1 GK - Illan Meslier

Despite his calamitous showing on Wearside, Meslier will likely be retained in between the sticks.

The divisive French shot-stopper is yet to be absent in the Championship this season and does have an impressive clean sheet total of five from nine games, away from his latest horror-show.

2 RB - Jayden Bogle

Jayden Bogle also continues to be an everpresent member of the Leeds defence, and he impressed in patches at the Stadium of Light, with three tackles registered alongside five duels being won.

On top of that, he also showed off his willingness to join in with attacks which could catch Chris Wilder's Blades napping, with one key pass registered.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon was also rock solid in his side's last away match, despite a leaky Meslier, with six clearances and three blocked shots notched up.

At his A-Game, the former Tottenham Hotspur man should be able to keep the visitors at bay.

4 CB - Pascal Struijk

Whilst Rodon was the standout star from last campaign, Pascal Struijk is proving himself to be a gem at the back this season to date.

The long-standing Whites servant has been unbelievable on the ball in particular - averaging 81 accurate passes per game in the league - and could prove to be a calming influence for tonight's possibly cagey game.

5 LB - Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo is also a guaranteed starter you imagine for this clash against the Blades, having scored one of his side's strikes away at Sunderland last match.

On top of being a capable livewire in attack, Firpo has also proven himself to be staunch defensively, amassing four clean sheets when playing in league action.

6 CM - Ao Tanaka

Ao Tanaka will get the nod in one of the holding midfield spots, owing to both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev being sidelined for the foreseeable with worrying injury concerns.

The Japanese midfielder shone on international duty with his nation - amassing 57 accurate passes versus Australia - and will want to be an equally stylish operator for his new employers tonight.

7 CM - Joe Rothwell

Likewise, Joe Rothwell will continue filling in next to his ex-Fortuna Dusseldorf teammate.

This will only be the 29-year-old's second start since his loan move, and he could be an exciting presence centrally, having fired home four league strikes last season for Southampton to help steer the Saints to promotion.

8 RM - Dan James

The first alteration to Farke's XI could come in the form of Daniel James coming back into the side, with the Welshman in training again and potentially raring to go.

Scoring 13 times last campaign in the league, the "electric" attacker - as he has been described by football journalist Sanny Rudravajhala - does already have one next to his name from limited game time this season, which came against United's arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Could he fancy netting against another Steel City outfit if selected?

9 CAM - Wilfried Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto won't be sacrificed entirely for James to come in, however, with the Italian attacker moved into an attacking midfield spot to replace Aaronson.

Farke spoke of Aaronson being overworked on international duty and so he could be dropped with Gnonto potentially his solution, as the 20-year-old did net eight strikes from his 12-goal tally for former employers FC Zurich operating as a second striker.

"Of course, I would have wished that he [Aaronson] did not play 90 minutes. But what can we do, we adapt to the situation. It’s the right of the national country to play him as much as they want."

10 LM - Largie Ramazani

Largie Ramazani has dazzled Leeds fans in recent contests, amassing two goals and one assist from his last four Championship matches.

He is yet to score in front of the Elland Road masses, but that duck could be broken if the ex-Almeria winger is at the peak of his powers tonight.

11 ST - Mateo Joseph

Lastly, there could be a switch-up in the sole striker spot with Joel Piroe making way for Mateo Joseph, who stunned with the Spain U21s during the break.

Joseph would bag a devastating hat-trick against Kazakhstan U21s, and Farke will hope the goals start flowing for him in a Leeds strip off the back of this stunning display, with only one league strike next to his name so far.