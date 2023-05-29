Leeds United's abhorrent campaign came to a crashing close yesterday, as they could not even fulfil their end of the impossible escape, losing 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Their defeat, and wins for Leicester City and Everton elsewhere, meant that even a comprehensive victory would have not been enough for Sam Allardyce to keep them in the division, ending the Whites' three-year stay in the Premier League.

For someone who was enlisted to desperately secure safety with four games to go, the experienced manager could not live up to his impressive relegation-avoiding reputation, with his pragmatism backfiring on numerous occasions.

At the start of yesterday's final day, the Whites knew that nothing less than a three-goal win would be enough to potentially avoid the drop. However, the 68-year-old still opted to start conservatively.

His team for the clash consisted of two right-backs and four central defenders, opting to leave more offensive talents like Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter on the bench. Whilst fans will forever question this move, few would argue that Brenden Aaronson, another such option, had merited a place in the squad, let alone the starting XI.

His cameo against Spurs only served to support this and emphasise the need for him to be ditched in the summer.

How did Brenden Aaronson play vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Signed by Jesse Marsch, handing his old club a mouth-watering £24.7m fee to pry him from Austria, the American was expected to be a key cog in their new-look attacking force.

However, after a first full season at Elland Road, the 22-year-old has scored just once, having also been branded a "lightweight" by pundit Jon Newsome when speaking to BBC Radio Leeds back in February.

Although only handed the final 31 minutes to make an impact yesterday, just 18 touches once again outlined the anonymity that fans had become accustomed to with the diminutive midfielder.

Such a lack of influence was bred through an equal lack of quality, as he would muster just nine completed passes at a 69% success rate. Furthermore, he would not manage a single shot, and his sole cross missed the mark, via Sofascore.

Having been a true pupil of Marsch's, who favoured an all-action high-pressing brand of football, it was unsurprisingly expected that Aaronson might at least boast some hardworking steel that would endear him to fans. However, having also been dribbled past twice and lost 100% of the five duels he competed in, these suspicions were denied in depressing fashion.

He has truly been a woeful signing, and arguably a microcosm of the manager who initially propelled them into the mess that neither Javi Gracia nor Allardyce could pull them out of.

Whether it be through shocking transfers or questionable tactics, Marsch should forever be tainted with the mantle of having relegated this historic club. Aaronson's performances certainly did not aid in avoiding such an eventuality, with yesterday surely marking his final game in a Leeds shirt.