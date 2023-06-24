Leeds United have a tough task on their hands to gain an instant return to the Premier League, but with the right guidance, it could be one made relatively straightforward.

For two years now, the Whites have seemingly lost their identity, with Marcelo Bielsa's stubborn tactics leaving the hierarchy unsure as to how they move on from such a legendary figure in their recent history. They had quite clearly gone 'all-in' on the 67-year-old, which made his dismissal even more heart-wrenching.

Jesse Marsch followed, and it was his tenure that arguably doomed the West Yorkshire outfit to their relegation, which neither Javi Gracia nor Sam Allardyce could halt.

Appointing the right boss this summer is integral in ensuring their Championship stay is a short one, and doing it soon could be key to convincing their key assets to remain at Elland Road.

If fans are not too desperate to see Brenden Aaronson stick around, should his potential is unleashed, he could have a huge hand in returning them back to the top flight.

Of the various managers touted for their dugout vacancy, the United States international would surely prefer Daniel Farke to get the job given their philosophical alignment with regard to how football should be played.

Will Brenden Aaronson stay at Leeds United?

The 22-year-old was brought up on the heavy-metal football associated with the Red Bull system, having been brought over by Marsch to spearhead his midfield.

However, with just one goal and three assists in the league last term, this has been a wholly failed experiment.

Should the 49ers seek to appoint the former Norwich City man, perhaps he would have a few tricks up his sleeve to unearth the potential of this high-octane maestro, who had notched 16 goal contributions across all competitions in his final year in Austria.

Whilst he is sure to implement a high-pressing system, Farke could also accommodate the youngster by harking back to his work with Emiliano Buendia, given how he transformed this diminutive Argentinian dynamo into one of the Championship's top performers - now a solid Premier League asset.

During his second promotion with the Canaries, the success of the 46-year-old boss was buoyed by the emergence of the current Aston Villa man, who shone from his right flank.

In scoring 15 times and assisting a further 17 in the league, he was the deserving recipient of the Championship's Player of the Year award, despite standing at just 5 foot 8.

Given Aaronson has been called a "lightweight" by pundit Jon Newsome when talking to BBC Radio Leeds, he too could be toughened up by this new regime, perhaps by being allowed to star from the left flank and drift onto his right foot as a mirror image of the 26-year-old.

After all, he does boast that same silkiness and tenacity that Buendia enjoyed, with Marsch even telling MLSsoccer.com's ExtraTime podcast: "He gets better every day. He's like a weed. You almost see him grow before your eyes. It's really amazing. He's a special young man.

“It's so much just about his ability to make final plays and slow himself down a little bit in the last third. He has more quality than people think. He's a good finisher, he's really clever with how to put passes together in tight spaces."

All these attributes have helped Farke's former prodigy grow into an instrumental figure in Unai Emery's Midlands revolution, and the hope around Elland Road will be that he can repeat this feat with their £45k-per-week flop.