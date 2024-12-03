A pundit has claimed that one member of the Tottenham Hotspur squad won't be happy with the treatment he's had from some supporters, and it could be "bugging him" behind-the-scenes at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham face Bournemouth after disappointing 1-1 draw against Fulham

Ange Postecoglou cut a frustrated figure on the touchline after his side dropped points at home to mid-table Fulham over the weekend, with their disappointing 1-1 draw following up their very impressive 4-0 win away to Premier League champions Man City.

This has been a reoccurring theme of Spurs' season so far - wins against elite opposition overshadowed by poor results against teams they're favourites to beat - with Postecoglou gifting both Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town their first victories of 2024/2025.

Alongside those poor outings, the Lilywhites beat Man United 3-0 at Old Trafford, knocked City out of the Carabao Cup, demolished London rivals West Ham and beat top four rivals Aston Villa 4-1.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26

Tottenham are blowing very hot and cold, with Postecoglou not helped by a plethora of injuries to key players, including number one goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and a domestic ban for mainstay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Spurs take on Bournemouth next week, off the back of this questionable run, but one very bright spark of their season so far has been Wales international winger Brennan Johnson.

The £70,000-per-week forward has scored 10 goals in all competitions, standing out as one of their star players, after he was forced to delete his social media accounts due to abuse from a section of critics online.

Johnson's bagged seven goals in his last nine league games, whilst also playing a major role in their Europa League campaign with three goals in five matches against Ferencvaros, Qarabag and Roma.

He's a real Postecoglou success story, and it is safe to say that the £47 million signing is proving all of his doubters wrong with some prolific performances on the field. Johnson is also impressing for Wales at international level, and right now, the sky appears the limit for Spurs' rejuvenated 23-year-old.

Pundit claims Brennan Johnson remains unhappy with Tottenham fans

However, speaking to Tottenham News, pundit and former Spurs scout Bryan King says that Johnson could still be unhappy with a section of Tottenham fans for the abuse he received online - specifically after what he spotted the winger do against Fulham.

“We saw Johnson’s reaction when he scored,” King said.

“He is obviously still not happy with Tottenham fans and comments that have been made about him on social media because he didn’t exactly go into a jubilant celebration when he scored. He made sure people knew how he felt about the way he has been treated by the supporters.

“I thought he had moved past that. However, it still seems to be bugging him.”

Johnson has a chance to prove his worth yet again when Spurs take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday, and he could continue to be a key talking point campaign.