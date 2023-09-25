Tottenham Hotspur claimed a vital point on Sunday to retain their unbeaten start to the Premier League, with their clash against Arsenal prefaced by one surprise pre-match move from Ange Postecoglou. The Australian made the bold decision to hand Brennan Johnson his full debut in the north London derby.

With tensions high and the game always expected to be one in which they would have to battle for any result, the Welshman certainly failed to live up to the billing before his second-half substitution.

How did Brennan Johnson play vs Arsenal?

Having twice battled back at the Emirates, the Lilywhites would have departed the home of their rivals delighted with not just the result but also the performance that merited it, showcasing a shift in mentality seldom seen in recent years.

Unsurprisingly, such heroics were spearheaded by two members of the newly-founded leadership team, with James Maddison slipping in Heung-min Son on both occasions to finish and restore parity to a scoreline that could not find a winner.

However, Johnson was one member of that front line who struggled to act decisively when they had the ball in the first half, often dawdling which resulted in six losses of possession. This is made much worse by the fact he would only muster 18 touches, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario even managing more (57), via Sofascore.

Such profligacy in possession would feed into a disappointing 6.0 rating, as he would miss two big chances to exacerbate issues. One of those opportunities, a first-time finish inside the box, saw the £28m-rated ace scuff his shot and allow David Raya an opportunity to make a stunning save. Realistically, it should have been beyond the Spaniard before he had even dived.

Perhaps most damning though was his lack of defensive contribution, with the 22-year-old often leaving Destiny Udogie out to dry down that left flank. Even when the Italian received a booking, with Bukayo Saka continuing to target him with scything runs, Johnson still refused to track back.

Ironically, the one time he did both winger and full-back went with the runner, allowing the Englishman to cut inside unmarked and fire home the opener courtesy of a wicked deflection.

Capping off an all-around torrid afternoon for Johnson, he would pull up after 63 minutes with a hamstring complaint, bringing an end to a disappointing full debut in admittedly tough circumstances.

Who could replace Brennan Johnson?

Whilst fans will want to hand their young new signing plenty of slack, the fact of the matter is he cost a whopping £47.5m, and more must be demanded.

Players like Manor Solomon, who were acquired for nothing last window, have already begun showcasing their talent, with the 24-year-old boasting two assists in as many starts, via Sofascore.

Tackles Duels Won Clearances Dribbled Past Fouls Possession lost Destiny Udogie vs Arsenal by numbers 8 9 4 2 4 11 Brennan Johnson vs Arsenal by numbers 0 2 0 0 0 6

If Postecoglou is to persist with starting Son through the middle, the Israeli trickster would be the natural option to replace the injured alternative who should be dropped regardless of his ailment.

Richarlison marks another option, whose presence could provoke a shift in roles within the front line. However, his goal and assist against Sheffield United could now kickstart a struggling career thus far in north London.

Regardless of whether Johnson is out for a couple of days or a few weeks, perhaps handing him a little longer to acclimatise could be a wiser move to allow him to properly integrate into the side, as the former Nottingham Forest speedster showcased he is still far from ready to begin starring for Spurs.