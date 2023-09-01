Highlights Tottenham are reportedly confident of signing another player alongside Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur have already enjoyed a fine Deadline Day thus far, but with one final big acquisition, Ange Postecoglou could cap off a stunning summer of revolution...

Who else could Tottenham Hotspur sign?

Whilst many might assume the big-money addition of Brennan Johnson has capped off their spending, with the Welshman set to undergo his medical today, reports continue to emerge that suggest otherwise.

As a manager who prefers an all-action, attack-first philosophy, unsurprisingly those linked continue to be those who will contribute to his offence.

Therefore, the latest on such a pursuit comes via The Secret Scout, who took to social media:

This comes just hours after it was reported that the 23-year-old would be allowed to leave, should the Lilywhites match his £45m valuation.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

To add the unbridled pace and dynamism of Johnson into the same side that would have Gallagher's relentless energy in midfield could be a frightening prospect for the Premier League, of which most would struggle to keep up with the physicality that they would command.

It would take an almighty task to outrun them, especially given how well-rounded the England international is.

After all, when compared to other midfielders across Europe, Gallagher manages to rank in the top 14% for total shots per 90, the top 5% for progressive passes received per 90, and the top 7% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

Not only this, but the £50k-per-week ace has proven to be a key creative influence at times too, with the chances he would forge for Johnson sure to be plentiful. Whether it be through harassing the defenders or threading through an incisive pass, the Welshman is certain to benefit from Gallagher's play style.

The former has been outlined in his start to the Premier League season, which has seen his 7.40 average rating supported by his 2.7 tackles and 7.3 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

Then, during the 2021/22 term, he would record 1.1 key passes per game too. It is no surprise that he has been lauded as an "outstanding attacking midfielder" by pundit Tony Cascarino in the past, suggesting: "I like him because I don't think there's too many of his type around."

Johnson's electric pace is set to be a threat regardless of who he features with for Spurs, which was outlined by journalist Ethan Lamb back in March: "Brennan Johnson has clocked the fast speed in the Premier League this season with 36.7km/h. Speed demon."

He would pair this raw physicality with an admirable eight goals in the league last season, as the 22-year-old provided a fine foundation for what could be a decade of top-flight success. His transfer is only certain to fast-track that goal.

It is worth outlining that he could also provide that high press alongside Gallagher in order to force chances for one another, as when compared to other forwards across Europe he also sits in the top 11% for tackles per 90 and the top 19% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

Postecoglou is building something truly special in north London, with the profile of player remaining very much the same despite the position he seeks to bolster. Perhaps, in an effort to help Johnson realise his insane potential, the Blues midfielder could prove to be the perfect teammate.