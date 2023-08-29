Tottenham Hotspur seem set for an explosive end to the transfer window, as their fresh pursuit of an electric forward continues to rumble on...

Who could Tottenham Hotspur sign?

It seems that Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou has his sights set on a late swoop this summer, with their last-minute interest in Brennan Johnson now well-documented.

Having seen top-flight rivals Brentford compete for his signature, the hope will be that the north London outfit can use their immense pull to tempt him from Nottingham Forest, bolstering their ranks massively with this key frontline addition post-Harry Kane.

However, elsewhere in the market, a fine opportunity has arisen.

It seems that, despite only leaving Celtic nearly two months ago, Jota is seeking another exit from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad Club.

With reports detailing their interest in both of these aforementioned wingers, perhaps the north London outfit could seek to not only bring in the Welsh speedster from a Premier League rival but also supplement him with the familiar Portuguese flyer who is crying out for a saviour following his £25m switch from Scotland.

How good is Jota?

Should these two both be plucked to help usher in the new regime for Postecoglou, it would certainly be an intelligent way to continue spending the money earned from Kane's sale earlier this month.

It is near-impossible to directly replace a figure as legendary as the England captain, so to offset his proficiency by adding goals elsewhere would be an intelligent way to go about pushing forward without his services.

Especially given how complimentary the two wingers in question would be to one another - the direct and dynamic style of Johnson and the more measured, elegant manner in which Jota plays the game.

Both have drawn their own personal successes though, with the latter having featured 83 times under the Australian manager during their shared time at Celtic Park.

During their final season together in Scotland, where they once again claimed the Scottish Premiership title, the Portuguese whiz scored 15 goals and assisted a further 12 across all competitions, mimicking his 27 goal contributions from the campaign prior.

His performances drew widespread praise, with writer John McGinley even noting back in 2022:

"Jota was an absolute terror there. Work rate, skill, strength and the right decision at the end. What a player." These are all attributes sure to endear him to the Spurs fanbase.

Meanwhile, in just his debut Premier League term, the 22-year-old scored eight and assisted three for a side that only escaped the relegation battle with a few games left to play.

He has instead been lauded for his dynamism, as journalist Ethan Lamb outlined:

"Brennan Johnson has clocked the fast[est] speed in the Premier League this season with 36.7km/h. Speed demon."

With his frightening pace on one flank, surely forging space for the technical maestro on the other, these two could terrorise the English top flight with their contrasting styles that are seemingly both incredibly effective.

Not to mention that, with their shared youth, they could dominate at this level for the foreseeable future as Postecoglou continues to progress his new team forward.

With the Johnson deal progressing, and their interest in Jota well-founded, perhaps the 58-year-old boss could shock everyone with an eleventh-hour double swoop to offer his side and the fans a huge boost.