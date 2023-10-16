Tottenham Hotspur may have invested heavily in the summer, but it seems Ange Postecoglou is far from content with the squad he currently boasts...

Who could Spurs sign this winter?

Having bolstered key areas, with the signings of Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson and James Maddison the three outstanding ones, there remained one glaring transfer blunder that remained: they had not even attempted to replace Harry Kane.

With the Lilywhites having already spent big, none of the £100m gained was reinvested into a replacement striker, now leaving Heung-min Son to deputise out of position due to Richarlison's inability to perform there.

This January could mark a perfect opportunity to right those wrongs, with reports in Spain detailing their renewed interest in LOSC Lille marksman Jonathan David.

Having seen a €60m (£52m) price tag placed on his head in the summer, it is expected that a similar figure will be needed to pry this lethal asset away from France. However, to do so would mark an instant upgrade on their aforementioned Deadline Day acquisition; that man Johnson.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Joining from Nottingham Forest, the £47.5m expended marked a huge investment, but at 22 years old, it was one in the future as well as the present.

After all, the Wales international was coming off the back of an impressive campaign in which he had notched eight goals in his debut Premier League term, assisting a further three.

His electric speed was poised to offer Postecoglou plenty, alongside his ability to feature all across the front line, and given he managed to record 1.4 shots and 0.8 key passes per game last season too, it is clear that his presence is set to prove frustrating for the opposition.

And yet, he pails in comparison to David, who has been consistently shining at the top level for years now, despite being just one year older than the young winger.

How deadly is Jonathan David?

Last season marked a particularly outstanding one for the Canada international, as he fired home a whopping 24 goals in Ligue 1, with only Alexandre Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe scoring more. This came a year after he had scored 15 again in the league, even recording three strikes in the Champions League as they fell to a round of 16 defeat to Chelsea.

Such consistent proficiency was always bound to draw interest, but podcaster Tony Marinaro would go one further, suggesting the 23-year-old was actually one of the finest forwards in the world: "To all Canadians, enjoy Jonathan David. He is a student of the game. He does everything right. Simply put, he’s a phenom. One of the best strikers in the world is Canadian."

Brennan Johnson vs Jonathan David Metric Johnson PL 22/23 David Ligue 1 22/23 Appearances 38 37 Goals 8 24 Assists 3 4 Average Rating 6.70 7.15 Shots per game 1.4 2.9 Key Passes per game 0.8 1.5

Although Johnson marks a truly bright talent, and is poised to enjoy success under the free-flowing and feel-good atmosphere cultivated by Postecoglou, his potential at this moment in time is not even close to David's given their experience at their respective ages.

Already the former Genk finisher has made 120 Ligue 1 appearances, boasting numerous showings in Europe too. Meanwhile, Spurs' £70k-per-week ace has only just enjoyed his first year of top-flight football.

The two are incomparable at this stage, but should David make the switch, they could end up aiding each other by combining to lead the north London outfit into a brighter future.