Aston Villa have enjoyed a fine transfer window thus far, with Unai Emery adding to his ever-evolving squad that he hopes will build upon last season’s European finish…

However, to compete with the additional fixtures such success will bring, he will not only need to add quality to this outfit, but quantity too.

Their three shrewd additions will certainly improve that first XI, but he will need competition to keep everyone invested in progressing the Midlands outfit back to where they will feel they belong.

Especially following the devastating injury to Emi Buendia, which has opened up fierce competition for the coming campaign. It could be this vacancy that might spur the Villans to push once again for Brennan Johnson, snagging Nottingham Forest’s main man.

Even if the reported £40m price tag might seem lofty, it would mark an intelligent investment in not just filling that gap, but also the sparkling future that his electric play style promises.

Whilst vastly differing with regard to their play styles, Johnson’s direct and dynamic mindset would offer a refreshing divergence from the close control and incisive movements of the Argentine.

Such was the effectiveness of the former, he managed to post an admirable eight goals and three assists in what was his debut year in the Premier League, arguably spearheading his side's push for safety.

His braces against Everton and Leicester City, along with the only goal in their win over Leeds United, saw him claim seven points from his exploits alone against sides that finished below them.

The 21-year-old boasts a penchant for the big occasion, and yet already has 106 appearances for the Tricky Trees across his short career.

During the 2021/22 season, in which he also helped propel his side to promotion, Antonio Mango took to Twitter to brand him a “real handful” as he sought to transfer his Championship form into their FA Cup game with Liverpool.

To see Villa once again swoop for a star from Forest would be to emulate a very recent success of theirs, given Matty Cash also took that same path with unbridled success.

Since moving to Villa Park, the energetic full-back has seen his career soar, featuring 97 times for the club and becoming a mainstay for his national team Poland.

Although he struggled for fitness last term, the 2021/22 campaign saw him establish himself as one of the division’s finest offensive right-backs, favoured by Emery too.

The 26-year-old maintained a 6.94 average rating, recording seven goal contributions, 0.8 key passes and 2.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

He was even handed a new deal back in April 2022, to which his former boss Steven Gerrard explained why:

“He’s all in,” he started. “He’s been fantastic to work with, I love his energy, I love his character and his personality. He brings a lot to the group on a daily basis.”

Whilst Johnson is already a fully-fledged member of his national team, his touted Villa move could help him skyrocket his career to new heights, mimicking the same career path and even surpassing the success earned thus far by Cash.