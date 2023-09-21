Everything may be going in Tottenham Hotspur's favour of late, but they have recently been dealt an almighty blow to Ivan Perisic that could have far more of an impact than the actual stature of the player who will be missing...

How long is Ivan Perisic injured for?

Although Perisic is far from a starter, his performance off the bench against Sheffield United last weekend showcased just how much quality they are set to lose for a man who is content playing a smaller role. With his side 1-0 down against the relegation-touted visitors, his corner helped set up the equaliser, before his run down the left flank found Richarlison, who assisted their late winner.

It is hard to attract stars to pad out a well-rounded and deep squad, so to have someone as versatile and technically exceptional as the Croatia international struck down marks a massive disappointment for Ange Postecoglou.

The official Lilywhites Twitter would write: "We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee. The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Wishing you well in your recovery, Ivan."

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano then offered an update with a more specific timeline: "Ivan Perisić has torn his ACL — he will miss the next 5/6 months as Tottenham confirm. Perisić, fantastic professional who’ll now work hard to be back and help Spurs in March/April… then Euro 2024 with Croatia, feeling he can do it. Wishing him speedy recovery!"

However, with every blow comes an opportunity for someone else within the squad to step up, and given the boots that need filling, it could help spur those vying for his spot even more of an incentive to perform to his standards.

Of those within the squad, it simply must be Brennan Johnson handed a boosted role, given his quality and the fact they have just unloaded £47.5m on him as the summer window closed.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Seeking to inject some more pace, energy and directness into their attack, the Wales international has also been reduced to substitute appearances thus far in his short Spurs career, with a start surely coming soon. With Perisic's injury, he will have shot even higher up the pecking order now, where any strong performances could merit a start.

After all, he did enjoy a stellar last campaign with Nottingham Forest, scoring eight and assisting three in his first-ever Premier League season. However, such form had been foreseen by journalist and scout Antonio Mango, who lauded one earlier FA Cup showing against Liverpool: "He’s a real handful especially with his pace against Liverpool high line!"

Although the 34-year-old winger offers a far slower, more methodical play style, it could be argued that Johnson's presence would be far more suited to Postecoglou's all-action philosophy which has earned such huge early praise. Despite that, the former Inter star's nine goal contributions from last term were dwarfed by Johnson's aforementioned figures, meaning he will be far from a downgrade.

With his youth and the expectations that such a lofty price tag placed upon him, the £28m-rated new signing will need managing well to ease him into the side. However, his development could now be fast-tracked after this injury.