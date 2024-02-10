Brentford have made a big decision on star striker Ivan Toney behind the scenes in what could be a real boost for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal heavily linked with Ivan Toney signing

Ever since last summer, Arsenal have been regularly mentioned by sections of the press as one of Toney's biggest suitors.

The 27-year-old, who's already bagged multiple goals since returning from his gambling ban midway through January, is a very hot commodity and Fabrizio Romano tips him to be one of the big names to watch out for this summer.

Arsenal are one of the major contenders to sign Toney this year, coming amid sporting director Edu's search for a new number nine who can bolster Arteta's attacking options, providing a world-class alternative option to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Ivan Toney's style of play (via WhoScored) Indirect set-piece threat Gets fouled often Likes to do layoffs Likes to do flick-ons Plays the ball off the ground often Commits fouls often

Pundits are also under the real belief that both Arsenal and Toney are a "perfect match" for one another.

"He’s a great number nine in terms of hold-up, he can assist, he can score. He’s great on set pieces. His pace, his size, his stamina, just about everything. You tell me a player like that,” said ESPN's Janusz Michallik this week.

"He takes Arsenal to the next level, he takes Manchester United to the next level. I don’t care if Hojlund’s there or not. We’ve talked about Real Madrid, how many players you need and all that. So all those three teams: Chelsea for sure. But yeah, I think if I’m Ivan Toney and I look at the projects where they currently are, and it’s my big move, maybe the only big move a player like Ivan Toney’s going to make, no doubt, in his mind and on Arsenal’s mind, this is a perfect match."

However, a real sticking point for the Gunners has been Brentford's marquee asking price, with Arsenal having to err on the side of FFP caution recently after spending over £200 million last summer.

Brentford gift Toney discount in boost for Arsenal

According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, though, this may be less of an issue as Brentford decide to give interested sides a big discount.

Indeed, it is believed Brentford have slashed Toney's asking price from £80 million to £50-60 million, with Arsenal among the plethora of top-flight sides taking note.

The England star bagged 20 league goals last season and has picked up right where he left off this season. He will surely be aiming to work his way into Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of Euro 2024, amid what will surely be a popular race for his signature in the summer.

One thing that appears inevitable is Toney's Brentford departure, with the Bees seemingly prepared to cash in on their star rather than letting his contract run out. Arsenal have to be considered frontrunners, but it will be interesting to see where he would fit into their summer recruitment plans.