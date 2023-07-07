The opening weekend of the new Premier League season will see a London derby showdown between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur at the Gtech Stadium.

Here is Football FanCast’s preview ahead of the action…

When is the match and is it on TV?

Kick-off in west London is slated for 2pm on Sunday the 13th of August.

The game will be part of the first Super Sunday doubleheader of the season, and will be the first of two live games shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League on the Sunday.

Who is Brentford’s key player?

Brentford’s key man is Ivan Toney, but the England international striker will be suspended until mid-January after breaching FA betting rules.

In his place, French forward Brian Mbuemo is likely to step up to become Brentford’s main threat. Mbuemo finished the 22/23 season strongly, scoring twice against Spurs in the final weeks of the season.

Who is Spurs’ key player?

Spurs' record goalscorer and captain Harry Kane is the key man is Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Kane scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, scoring in 26 individual matches. He will be crucial to any success Spurs have on the pitch in the upcoming season.

How will Brentford line up?

Brentford recently completed the permanent transfer of German youngster Kevin Schade in June for a fee around £22m. Schade should go straight into the lineup in Toney’s absence, along with new goalkeeper Mark Flekken who looks to replace the departing David Raya:

Flekken; Hickey, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka; Mbuemo, Schade

How will Spurs line up?

Spurs are chasing want-away Brentford keeper David Raya this summer, and it is likely they get the transfer done. If they get their man, he should make his debut against his former side on opening weekend. Spurs have also been linked with a double move for Leicester attackers James Maddison and Harvey Barnes who would also go straight into the starting XI:

Raya; Royal, Dier, Sanchez, Porro; Hojberg, Bissouma; Son, Maddison, Barnes; Kane

What were the last league meetings between the two teams?

Brentford and Spurs have only faced off four times in Premier League history following the Bees’ promotion in 2021. No team has managed to get an upper hand in this London rivalry so far:

December 2021 – Spurs 2-0 Brentford

April 2022 – Brentford 0-0 Spurs

December 2022 – Brentford 2-2 Spurs

May 2023 – Spurs 1-3 Brentford

Who is going to win?

It’s a difficult fixture to predict.

Brentford were a difficult test for the top 6 clubs last season, while Spurs will be looking to get off to a fast start under new manager Postecoglou. However, we’re going to back the men in white to get their season off to the perfect start.

FFC predicts: Spurs win.