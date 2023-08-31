Brentford vs Bournemouth is one of the newest fixtures in the Premier League - in fact, it's only happened twice. But these two teams actually go back quite a way.

Of course, the vast majority of their meetings have come away from the Premier League. Six different competitions have hosted this one, though, as Brentford and Bournemouth have consistently found ways to come up against one another over the years.

This is actually the most-played fixture in Bournemouth's history, while Brentford have only faced four teams more often than they have the Cherries. We're going all the way back to 1925 for the first meeting, meaning we're coming up on a century of football between the two.

So what does that tell us about the upcoming fixtures? We at Football FanCast have taken a look at what's come before to find out.

Brentford vs Bournemouth: What's the head-to-head record?

In total, there have been 37 meetings between the two (38 if we count a friendly), dating back to 1925. That initial game came in the FA Cup, with Bournemouth winning 2-1 away at Brentford.

Incredibly, they then wouldn't meet again for nearly 40 years. A 1963 League Cup tie went to a replay, leading to two games that again saw Bournemouth come out on top. Their next string of meetings wouldn't happen until the '90s, where they met three times in the FA Cup within six years.

Their first league meeting wasn't until 1999 but Brentford and Bournemouth have since been almost ever-present for one another. They've faced off in all four professional divisions, building up 37 professional contests.

And funnily enough, they're dead even. Each side has won 14 games, with nine draws. Bournemouth do move onto 15 if you count a 2019 friendly, but we're not going to do that.

Brentford wins 14 Draws 9 Bournemouth wins 14

Brentford vs Bournemouth: What's the record at Brentford?

18 of the 37 meetings have been at Brentford over the years and as with most home records, the Bees boast the superior record there. Quite comfortably, too.

They've won 10 of them, so just over half, while losing only three times. That leaves five draws, of course.

In fact, their home record is strong against Bournemouth in every competition - and there are a lot of them here. Though, given their overall record is dead even, you won't be surprised to hear similar things about the Cherries at home.

Brentford wins 10 Draws 5 Bournemouth wins 3

Brentford vs Bournemouth: What's the record at Bournemouth?

There has been one more game at Bournemouth than at Brentford, with 19 taking place on the south coast. The numbers are still remarkably similar to the Bees' home record, though.

In all, Bournemouth have won 11, so one more home win than Brentford have managed. However, the visitors have also managed one more away win than the Cherries, with four. That leaves four draws, so you're marginally less likely to see a draw when this one takes place at Bournemouth.

Brentford wins 4 Draws 4 Bournemouth wins 11

Brentford vs Bournemouth: What's their league record?

Usually for these, we'd cover the two sides' Premier League record against one another. These two only met in the top flight for the first time last season, though, making it a bit of a stretch to call that a 'record'.

But they have met plenty in league competition, from League Two all the way to the Premier League. All four professional divisions have hosted this fixture, with the majority coming in League One.

They first found themselves in the same league back in 1999/00. They'd spent the next three seasons facing one another in League One, splitting the wins evenly three apiece. After a one-year break in 2002/03, they'd then compete in League One again from 2003 through 2007.

However, both were relegated by 2008 and there would be a pair of games in 2008/09 in League Two. Brentford won both.

The clubs were then back in League One against one another from 2010 through 2013, and were then each in the Championship for the 2014/15 campaign - one that saw the Cherries promoted. Thus their league meetings were on pause until 2020, by which point Bournemouth had been relegated again.

We'd only get a pair of meetings, though, as the Bees would get their turn at promotion to the top flight in 2021. Bournemouth followed soon afterward and now we're back in the modern day - two Premier League sides who just can't seem to avoid one another.

Brentford wins 11 Draws 7 Bournemouth wins 10

Brentford vs Bournemouth: What's their record in the cups?

These two met exclusively in the cups up until 1999. Since then, quite strangely, they've only been drawn with one another once, and that was all the way back in 2002.

But as we mentioned, there was a span of 70+ years where this fixture had only taken place in the cup competitions, primarily the FA Cup. There have been seven total meetings across the FA and League Cups - and it's led to a relatively balanced record (isn't it always?).

Bournemouth won the first-ever fixture, while the second was a draw that led to a replay - which the Cherries also won. The next meeting was also a Bournemouth win and that was back in 1991 - Brentford have won every cup game since.

They'd beat the Cherries in the FA Cup in both 1995 and 1996, then beat them on penalties in a League Cup tie in 2002.

Brentford wins 3 Draws 1 Bournemouth wins 3

Brentford vs Bournemouth: Which team has the most goals?

As you've likely guessed already, things are incredibly close. Though perhaps that genuinely surprising thing here is just how low the goal tally is for each side - they barely average a goal per game each in this one.

Across 37 games, Bournemouth have scored 42 goals. Brentford are right behind them with 41. As you'd expect things are also reflected pretty well when you look at it in home and away terms.

At Bournemouth, the Cherries have 28 goals in 19 games. Brentford have responded with 17. In 18 games at Brentford, the home side have 24 goals - the visitors have just 14.

So this one is particularly low-scoring at Brentford, with the average score at both grounds being 1-0.

Brentford goals 41 Bournemouth goals 42

Brentford vs Bournemouth: How did they do last season?

These are two of the smallest sides in the Premier League but both managed to succeed in their goals last season. In fact, both arguably exceeded them.

Brentford were by far the better of the two, though. They finished 9th overall, just two points away from the European spots. But perhaps that doesn't sell it enough. Brighton, for instance, were heralded for their efforts last season, with several of their stars moving for incredible fees. The Bees finished only three points behind them, however - and just eight behind Liverpool.

Bournemouth enjoyed their first season after promotion, even if it started incredibly badly. Manager Scott Parker stepped down shortly after a 9-0 defeat at Anfield and people were understandably worried for them. But things turned around and the Cherries didn't spend very long under threat of relegation. In fact, they managed to finish five points clear of the drop despite a very poor run of form to end the season. It wasn't the most comfortable first season back but certainly one to build on.

Brentford vs Bournemouth: How have they started this season?

Brentford have started things reasonably well, with draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace sandwiching a 3-0 win at Fulham. Though, they haven't managed to win one at home yet - this meeting with the Cherries will be a very good opportunity to do just that.

But after three games, they sit ninth, one point behind Manchester United and one above Chelsea. You can't really ask for much more so early in the campaign.

Bournemouth haven't made quite the same start. They're down in 16th and without a win. The silver lining is that of the five teams without a win, they have the most points - one.

Perhaps a greater silver lining, though, is the quality of their three opponents. They started at home to UEFA Conference League winners West Ham, picking up a draw. Then they went to Anfield and were unfortunate not to get at least a point, before losing 2-0 at home to Tottenham. All three are very tough games against sides they won't necessarily expect to finish around this season.

Brentford vs Bournemouth: When is it?

Brentford host Bournemouth on Saturday, September 2nd at 15:00 UK time. It'll be the 38th competitive meeting between the two teams and only their third in the Premier League or top flight.

A win for either side would be a bit of a statement, even if it's not necessarily season-altering. Brentford, for instance, would continue their unbeaten start and almost certainly climb into the European places after four games.

Bournemouth, though, are looking to get off the mark and create an early buffer between themselves and the relegation zone. Given the early-season form of the sides down there, winning at Brentford almost certainly gives them that four-point cushion.