Brentford and Everton have been facing off against one another on and off for the last 87 years, with their first encounter coming in April 1936 when the Bees travelled to Goodison Park and emerged as 2-1 victors.

Football FanCast has everything you need to know before the two sides once again meet in the Premier League this weekend.

We are just over a month into the new season now, and while that doesn't feel very long, both teams have already played six games across the league and EFL Cup, so we can start to get a better idea of their form how they're likely to fair going into the game on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed a great start to their season, a season many thought they'd find much tougher without their start forward Ivan Toney.

Thomas Frank's men find themselves 11th in the table after one win, one defeat, and three draws from their opening five games in the league. While we're sure the charismatic manager would prefer more wins on the board, they have looked very good thus far, and they are also into the third round of the EFL Cup.

For their part, Everton have not had such a great start to their own campaign.

The Toffees find themselves down in 18th and just a single point above 20th. They have already racked up four defeats and just a single draw after their first five games, which does not bode well for the prospects of avoiding a third successive relegation battle this season.

They can at least celebrate making it into the third round of the cup - although we aren't sure that is enough at the moment.

Brentford vs Everton: What's their head-to-head record?

Given that the sides' first meeting was 87 years ago, you'd be forgiven for thinking this fixture would've likely been played at least 50 times by now, but that isn't the case. In fact, Brentford and Everton have only played one another 22 times since that initial meeting in 1936.

The main reason for that is the Bees' extended absence from the English topflight - resulting in no games being played between the teams from 1954 to 2010.

When they have competed against each other, though, it's generally been a tightly contested affair, one with no outright winner.

In their 22 games, Brentford and Everton have come away with nine wins a piece, with the other four being draws. There also haven't really been periods of dominance for either team, with the longest win streak between them being two games.

Brentford Wins 9 Draws 4 Everton Wins 9

Brentford vs Everton: What's their record at Goodison Park?

The balanced nature of this fixture generally comes from how strong both teams have been when hosting the other at home. In Everton's case, they have won eight of the 11 games hosted at Goodison Park, giving them a seriously impressive win rate of 72.7%.

For their part, the Bees have at least won three games when playing in the blue half of Liverpool, and there has never been a draw between the sides at Goodison.

Brentford Wins 3 Draws 0 Everton Wins 8

Brentford vs Everton: What's their record at Brentford?

Games played in West London have generally tended to favour Brentford in this fixture, with the Bees coming away with maximum points six times out of 11, which gives them a slightly lower - but still impressive - win rate of 54.5%.

Interestingly, Everton have been far less successful in the capital than Brentford have been in Liverpool regarding wins - they have just one - but they have managed to earn four draws when playing away.

Will the Toffees be able to improve their record at the weekend or will they add to the draw tally?

Brentford Wins 6 Draws 4 Everton Wins 1

Brentford vs Everton: What's their First Division/Premier League record?

When it comes to their games in the top flight, it's Brentford who come out slightly ahead of their Merseyside opponents. In all, the West Londoners have won seven of 14 games played at the highest level, whereas, the Toffees have just managed four wins and drawn three.

That said, if you're just looking at how the sides have gotten on in the Premier League, then it's a bit closer, with the Bees taking two wins, while Everton have one win to their name and a draw.

Brentford Wins 7 Draws 3 Everton Wins 4

Brentford vs Everton: What's their Second Division record?

While the majority of the meetings between the two teams have happened when they have both been in the top flight, they have also played six games against one another in the old Second Divison.

It's in the Second Division that the scorecard flips around, and instead, the Toffees come out on top.

In the six games the teams played in the second tier from 1951 to 1954, Everton came away winners on four occasions, with Brentford winning the other two.

Brentford Wins 2 Draws 0 Everton Wins 4

Brentford vs Everton: Which team has the most goals?

There has been a total of 67 goals in this fixture, which, considering there have only been 22 games thus far, is pretty good going from both teams - and good value for the fans.

Everton have scored 38 of the 67 goals, giving them an impressive ratio of 1.72 goals per game. Brentford's 29 goals, in comparison, gives them a ratio of 1.3 goals per game, which is still impressive in its own right.

Will the fans be treated to another goal-fest in West London this weekend?

​​​​​​

Brentford Goals 29 Everton Goals 38

Brentford vs Everton: What happened in last season's fixtures?

Despite the Toffees' incredibly close shave with relegation last season, the two games against Brentford went pretty well for them as they picked up four points out of six.

The first encounter between the sides was in West London and saw the Merseysiders take the lead courtesy of a 24th minute goal from Anthony Gordon. However, the visitors couldn't hold onto the lead, with Vitaly Janelt bringing the hosts level on 84 minutes, and the game ended 1-1.

The reverse fixture took place in March of this year and saw new boss Sean Dyche pick up all three points as his side won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Dwight McNeil in the first minute of the game.

Brentford vs Everton: What is Brentford's biggest win?

Brentford's biggest win against Everton came back in April 1936, in the old First Division. It was only the second meeting between the sides, but that didn't stop the Bees putting four past their opponents, conceding only one in the process.

The scoring was opened by Jack Holliday before Dai Hopkins grabbed a brace, and Billy Scott added one more. The Toffee's goal came through Torry Gillick.

Brentford vs Everton: What is Everton's biggest win?

In their 22 games against the Bees, Everton have registered some fairly hefty wins: 4-2 in 1952, 5-0 in the same year, and 4-1 in 2021, but their biggest win came in February 1953.

It was a game in the Second Division, and it ended 5-0 in favour of the hosts - Everton. The scoring was opened by Ted Buckle before Dave Hickson scored a hat-trick, and Tommy Eglington added the fifth.

Brentford vs Everton: What are the recent results?

There have been five instances of this fixture since Brentford's return to the top flight two seasons ago, four in the league and one in the FA Cup, and much like the fixture as a whole, the results have been incredibly balanced.

The Toffees have won one of the league games and the FA Cup tie, whereas Brentford have won two of the league games, drawing the third one. The last three games have seen both sides win once and draw the third one.

And as if it wasn't already close enough, bar the FA Cup game, the other four have all been won by a one goal margin. So, we should be in for an entertaining game this weekend.

Brentford vs Everton: When is it?

Brentford host Everton at the GTech Community Stadium on Saturday, 23rd September, at 5.30pm British Summer Time. While the fixture isn't one of the most storied in the league, both teams have their reasons for wanting to win, and given how it has gone in the past, it should be a cracker for the neutral as well.

The visitors will be looking to forget about their loss to Arsenal last weekend and instead build upon the point they earned against Sheffield United before the international break. Dyche's men desperately need to start picking up points on the road this season if they want to avoid another nail-biting conclusion to the season in May - surely they can't risk that for a third year running?

For the hosts, they'll be looking to add some more wins to their impressive performances this season, and a home tie against a team struggling in the way that Everton are could well be the perfect opportunity for that.

Overall, it should be an entertaining game for neutrals and fans alike, so make sure you don't miss it!