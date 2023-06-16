Leeds United are finally rid of Andrea Radrizzani, and his exit brings hope for a brighter and more sustainable future in Yorkshire for this prestigious club.

Despite being the man to lure Marcelo Bielsa to Elland Road, leading them back to the Premier League, the Italian former chairman made some questionable decisions during his ownership which drew scrutiny from the fans. By placing their home stadium up as security in a bid to buy Sampdoria, he had burned his final bridge.

However, the 49ers were willing buyers of such a staple of English football, with their desire to gain an instant return to the top flight surely high on their list.

This is a task that will not come easy given the diminished allure of their outfit, so perhaps a shrewd acquisition in the mould of a top Championship player could be a more intelligent investment.

Fortunately for the Whites, Bright Osayi-Samuel is one such name who reportedly wants a return to English football after a spell in Turkey. Leeds could give him just that, given their interest.

Who is Bright Osayi-Samuel?

Although he left Queens Park Rangers for Fenerbahce back in 2021, the 25-year-old dynamo remains a highly-rated asset who boasts fine experience in the division.

Given the struggles faced in that right-back spot last term for the Whites, he could mark a top option to make them immediately solid in a position of weakness.

Whilst he has struggled somewhat this year, the Nigeria international did maintain a 6.89 average rating the campaign prior, upheld by an 88% pass accuracy, 75% dribble success rate and 1.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

For comparison, Luke Ayling could only muster a 6.60 average rating, somehow outdoing his torrid 6.61 rating from the 2021/22 season.

Having spent two years in Blackpool and a further four in the capital, Osayi-Samuels' experience is vast despite remaining quite young.

Through the words of his former boss too, it is easy to understand why this would be such a masterclass by the 49ers, as he has shown form of shining within the Championship.

Mark Warburton once claimed:

"I thought he was very, very good. If you remember Bristol City away earlier in the season he gave the full-back a torrid time. He's been very good in spells in games but today he was consistent from the first whistle to the 75th minute. I'm not sure many teams have that blistering pace. As long as he knows how to use it and that's the key for him learning the game."

He continued:

"He's working so hard. He's got that sheer pace which terrifies defenders and when he uses it wisely like he did today he looks a real handful. Today he was outstanding and deserved the applause."

The £15k-per-week whiz clearlt has all the attributes of an electrifying winger, but the added intelligence to defend staunchly now.

He could utilise all these skills to return to England and help reinstate Leeds into the Premier League, marking a true transfer coup to help them cruise out of this division.