Leeds United may be without a manager, but it seems the 49ers are just as keen on bolstering the playing squad as they are the Elland Road dugout.

The new owners will be keen to stamp their mark on the club, having acquired it in near-ruin after Andrea Radrizzani's checkered tenure. It will take a monumental task to return this giant establishment back to the top, and the hope will be it does not take another 16 years to do so.

Through investing shrewdly this summer, there will arguably be no better time to utilise the Premier League parachute payments to bounce straight back into the big time.

In doing so, they could also offload plenty of their ageing deadwood, who have arguably plagued the club for far too long. Few encapsulate this type of player more so than Luke Ayling.

Fortunately for his adversaries, last month the Whites were noted as one interested party for Fenerbahce full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, whose arrival could bring an end to the 31-year-old's seven-year stay in Yorkshire.

Is Bright Osayi-Samuel better than Luke Ayling?

Having already spent a portion of his career in the Championship, immediately the Nigeria international would boast the pedigree needed to thrive at this level despite being just 25 years old.

His final year before moving to Turkey outlined the offensive qualities that could see him become an influential figure on the pitch too, as he posted five goal contributions and maintained one key pass per game in that division, via Sofascore.

Although struggling last term in the Super Lig, he retains a bright future ahead, but a career in desperate need of re-ignition. He could prove a match made in heaven for the Whites, who are a club that also needs revitalising.

At the very least Osayi-Samuels is certain to improve their current right-back spot, which has been occupied by a man who has consistently struggled at the Premier League level.

Ayling's 6.60 average rating most recently in that division was almost mimicked the campaign prior, suggesting two straight years of mediocrity and rash decisions that even led pundit Jamie Carragher to brand him an "idiot".

For comparison, Mark Warburton instead sought to praise Osayi-Samuel during his last stint in England, claiming:

"I thought he was very, very good. If you remember Bristol City away earlier in the season he gave the full-back a torrid time. He's been very good in spells in games but today he was consistent from the first whistle to the 75th minute. I'm not sure many teams have that blistering pace. As long as he knows how to use it and that's the key for him learning the game.

"Today he was outstanding and deserved the applause."

The 49ers may be stalling over the all-important managerial decision, but in this particular role a switch should be a no-brainer. Ayling has been a wonderful servant to the Yorkshire club, but his age is clearly catching up with him and he must be ditched.

He poses little comparison with the £15k-per-week stalwart, who is yet to even reach his prime.