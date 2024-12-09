One Brighton star has now decided that he wants to leave the club in January, and will look to move to a Premier League rival for the second half of the season, according to a fresh report.

Brighton throw away more points

For the second time this season, Brighton threw away three points late on to only manage a draw in the Premier League. Fabian Hurzeler's side were 2-0 up against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium with just minutes left to go, but Jamie Vardy inspired a Foxes comeback in the dying stages.

The veteran found the net with four minutes left to play, before teeing up Bobby De Cordova Reid for the equaliser in stoppage time, leaving Brighton ruing missed opportunities in a game that they largely dominated.

It leaves the Seagulls seventh in the Premier League, with the second most draws in the division behind only rivals Crystal Palace, who they meet next weekend.

However, such has been their form that they sit just three points outside Manchester City in fourth place, and Hurzeler urged his side to be more "mature" as they look to secure European football for the second time in their history.

"We need to be more mature and finish off the games. You can't explain it sometimes. We can also see it as an opportunity to show character", the Seagulls boss explained.

"We had enough chances to lead more. We have to be really careful talking about the performance. We have to trust the process and we will reflect this and look at the positives. A big part is game management. We have to improve.

"No excuse. It's our fault and we have to take responsibility. I'm not a guy who will find excuses."

But now they may have to manage the second half of the season without one of their squad players.

Brighton forward wants out in January

That comes as a fresh report reveals that Brighton talent Julio Enciso wants to leave the AMEX Stadium in January, with a stint at a fellow Premier League club in his sights.

The Paraguayan forward hit the headlines for a series of stunning strikes for the Seagulls, with one particularly "superb" strike winning goal of the season for the 2022-23 campaign.

However, he has not been offered the opportunity to showcase his talents by Hurzeler, with Enciso having managed just seven substitute appearances this season, the last of which came in September.

Hurzeler suggested that this wasn't likely to change any time soon, telling the media last month: "Julio is an important player for us. He is a young player, he has big dreams. I am a fan of this, but in the end, I am the coach, and I need to make tough decisions."

Julio Enciso this season Appearances 7 Starts 0 Unused Substitute 5 Total minutes played 84 Goals/Assists 0

Now, Paraguayan media [via Sport Witness] report that Enciso will ask to leave Brighton in January, but that he is keen to remain in the Premier League, meaning that he will be joining a direct league rival should he get his wish.

As it stands, his £10,000 a week deal expires in just 18 months, which could see Brighton forced into selling him in the near future should he not break into the first team, though a loan move to rediscover his form and feature regularly could be the perfect solution in January.