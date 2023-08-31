After both getting off to strong starts in the new Premier League season, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United will now cross paths with each other at the Amex Stadium.

This was a Championship fixture just six years ago, and now it’s a regular top-flight fixture with both teams set to enjoy European football this season.

We at Football FanCast have taken a deep dive into the history of this matchup and what can be expected when they go head-to-head.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United: Who has the better head-to-head record?

These two clubs have only faced off in 32 competitive matches dating back to the 1929/1930 FA Cup campaign. Newcastle United prevailed then only to be knocked out by Hull City in the next round and is it Brighton and Hove Albion who have a narrow advantage in this fixture overall.

Brighton and Hove Albion wins: 12

Draws: 9

Newcastle United wins: 11

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United: Who has more wins at Goldstone Ground/ the Amex?

Brighton have played their home games at a few different stadiums, it all began with the Goldstone Ground and they were there for nearly a century. More recently though, they set up shop at Falmer Stadium which is more commonly known now as the Amex. Once again, the Seagulls have the slight edge over the Magpies.

Brighton and Hove Albion wins: 6

Draws: 6

Newcastle United wins: 4

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United: Who has more wins at St. James’ Park?

Newcastle United have been much less nomadic with England’s ninth most-successful club playing their home games at St James’ Park since day one. It has undergone a lot of changes of course, as has the ownership structure at Newcastle, but is still regarded as one of the best atmospheres in the country. With just one game in at, the Geordies boast the bragging rights when on their home patch against Brighton.

Brighton and Hove Albion wins: 6

Draws: 3

Newcastle United wins: 7

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United: Who has the better cup record?

As previously mentioned, the first ever meeting between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United was in the FA Cup nearly 100 years ago. It was the later who came out on top there by a score line of 3-0, but they haven’t won since.

The 1982/83 FA Cup saw the teams draw after 90 minutes and so it was onto a replay, where Brighton got their first cup win in this fixture. Since then, they have won every time with the most recent outing being a third-round victory in 2012/13 thanks to goals from Orlandi and Will Hoskins.

Brighton and Hove Albion wins: 4

Draws: 1

Newcastle United wins: 1

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United: How have the last 5 meetings played out?

Both of these clubs are now established in England’s top flight and so it is no surprise to see that their last 5 meetings have come in the promise land of football. The common pattern is that once again, it is very hard to separate these two!

18th May 2023- Newcastle United 4-1 Brighton and Hove Albion:

The most recent competitive meeting between Newcastle and Brighton took place at St James’ Park back in May and the hosts made light work of it.

They were given the lead by a Deniz Undav own goal only for the German to then score at the right end later on in the game. With it finely poised at 2-1 going into the dying stages, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes put the game to bed.

13th August 2022 - Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United:

In the second game of last season, these two went head-to-head on the south coast and there was nothing to separate them. Prior to that, Newcastle got off to a good start with a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest and Brighton secured a famous victory over Manchester United, so this was a sign of things to come from both sides.

5th March 2022 - Newcastle 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion:

Newcastle’s resolute form on their own patch is there for all to see with another home win over the Albion. Early goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar were enough for Eddie Howe’s side to get the win against Graham Potter’s Brighton.

6th November 2021 - Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Newcastle United:

Robert Sanchez’s 90th-minute red card is the obvious headline in a game that ended honours even. It didn’t end up costing his side with Leandro Trossard giving them the lead from the penalty spot before Isaac Hayden’s strike cancelled that out.

20th March 2021 - Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 Newcastle United:

Lastly now to a score line that is a record for Brighton against Newcastle and one that has only been managed twice. The game in question was also in Potter’s spell and goals from an attacking trio of Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay made sure of a huge three points for Brighton.

Who has played for both Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United?

Steve Harper (Newcastle 1993-2013; Brighton 2011)

Steve Harper is a legend in and around Newcastle as one would expect given that he played there for two whole decades. Despite this perceived loyalty he went on loan to a number of different clubs during his time there, one of which was Brighton, and he actually finished his career with Sunderland of all teams, who he grew up supporting.

Leon Best (Newcastle 2010-2012; Brighton 2015)

Leon Best enjoyed a couple of productive seasons with Newcastle in and amongst the rest of his journeyman-like career as a professional footballer. He was part of the team that lifted the Championship trophy in 2010 and then five years later, he also frequented Brighton, where he made 13 appearances whilst on loan.

Dan Burn (Brighton 2018-2022; Newcastle 2022-current)

Now to the only of these three players who is still active and of course Dan Burn is still a Newcastle player too. He rose to prominence as a Brighton man and his exploits at the Amex earned him an eight-figure move to St James’ Park.

Burn has played as a centre-back and as a left-back under Eddie Howe and he has played all 180 minutes of their season so far.

What is Brighton and Hove Albion’s biggest victory over Newcastle United?

20th September 2020: Newcastle United 0-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

As previously mentioned, 3-0 is the biggest win for Brighton and Hove Albion in this fixture and it has happened twice. What makes it all the more interesting is that both of these convincing victories actually took place back-to-back.

In the 2020/21 season, Graham Potter certainly had the number of Steve Bruce and his side, winning on aggregate, six goals to nil. Maupay had the Seagulls 2-0 up with less than eight minutes on the clock, and then it was a late strike from Irishman Aaron Connolly that struck the dagger blow. In spite of all of this, Newcastle actually finished 4 points ahead of Brighton come the end of the season.

What is Newcastle United’s biggest victory over Brighton and Hove Albion?

21st October 1961: Newcastle United 5-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle’s biggest victory in this meeting is even more one-sided, and it certainly isn’t as recent. In the first-ever league meeting between the pair, in late October of 1961, the Magpies put their opponents to the sword and came out 5-0 victors.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United: Key stats

This will be the 13th league meeting between the two clubs in the Premier League era

Newcastle United haven’t lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in their last four competitive meetings

These two teams were the highest scoring on the opening day of this season, Brighton scored 4 and Newcastle scored 5

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United: Famous fixture

28th February 2017- Brighton and Hove Albion 1-2 Newcastle United:

Given that they haven’t actually faced each other that many times, there weren’t a plethora of choices for famous fixtures. As a result, there is just one, but it really is quite famous in the grand scheme of things.

In the latter stages of the 2016/17 Championship season, with both teams in the hunt for the title, they met at the Amex on a Tuesday night under the lights. Glenn Murray gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot, a lead they held onto for large parts of the game, but it didn’t last. First Mohamed Diame popped up and then in the 89th minute, Spaniard Ayoze Perez turned the match on its head.

Newcastle went on to lift the title that year with Brighton securing automatic promotion as a close second. When all was said and done, with 46 games played each, only one point separated the pair and so that midweek clash really did have meteoric ramifications.