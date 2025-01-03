Brighton & Hove Albion could renew their interest in an "excellent" centre-back this winter, with Fabian Hürzeler keen to strengthen his defence in a number of areas, according to Sky Sports.

Brighton going through a difficult patch

Life at the American Express Stadium could hardly have started much better for Hürzeler, and his side were flying high in the Premier League table after impressive back-to-back victories against Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth.

However, the Seagulls have been brought back down to earth over the past few weeks, now without a win in their last seven matches, and fans will be particularly disappointed by the 3-1 home defeat against rivals Crystal Palace.

Hürzeler's side are still faring quite well in the Premier League, sitting inside the top half, but the manager is likely to be a little concerned by their defensive record, having kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 matches in all competitions.

As such, Brighton could look at strengthening their defensive options in the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has now dropped an update on some of the targets they have in mind.

Most notably, Thomas reports that the Seagulls could make a move for PSV Eindhoven's Olivier Boscagli, who could be brought in as a long-term heir to Lewis Dunk.

"Brighton are looking to continue some ideas from the summer, mainly at right-back and also a new left-sided centre-back.

"The right-back issue is mainly born out of the fact both Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman are out of contract in the summer so can speak to foreign clubs from January 1.

"One player they looked at in the summer at right-back is Andrei Ratiu at Rayo Vallecano but a deal did not materialise. This is the profile of player they are after.

"PSV centre-back Olivier Boscagli was a target in the last window and they may look to revisit that path as they seek a long-term successor to 33-year-old captain Lewis Dunk."

Boscagli showing promising signs at PSV

The Frenchman has impressed across a number of key metrics over the past year, ranking in the 91st percentile for interceptions per 90, and the 99th percentile for assists, when compared to his positional peers, highlighting his ability in both boxes.

Members of the Dutch media have lauded the 27-year-old as "excellent", particularly in possession, which could make him a perfect fit for this Brighton side, given that such a heavy focus is put on retaining the ball.

However, the defender's decision-making off the ball is called into question, indicating that he would have to improve in order to replace Dunk on a long-term basis.

The Brighton captain is now 33-years-old and arguably in the latter stages of his career, and it is important that Hürzeler brings in the right man to replace him, given how vital he has been for the Seagulls over the years.