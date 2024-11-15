Looking to get one over on Chelsea off the pitch, Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly among the clubs that could sign a struggling Stamford Bridge midfielder in January.

Brighton transfer news

Just when Roberto De Zerbi's exit looked to be the final straw for a Brighton side who have been forced to bid farewell to a number of star men in recent years, the Seagulls welcomed the Premier League's youngest-ever manager before watching on as he defeated Ange Postecoglou, Erik ten Hag, Eddie Howe, Ange Postecoglou and Pep Guardiola. In the old vs the new, to say that Fabian Hurzeler has come out on top would be a damning understatement.

Sat as high as sixth in the Premier League, the Sussex club remain one of, if not the most intriguing side to watch in England's top flight. Their sustainable model is a mere fantasy for several clubs, but even after losing Graham Potter, De Zerbi, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, the success of that model remains Brighton's impressive reality.

After losing Caicedo and Cucurella to Chelsea, however, it's about time the Seagulls get some revenge on the transfer front. According to Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing, Brighton could now sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window and are one of several Premier League clubs eyeing the midfielder.

Since arriving for a reported £30m in the summer transfer window, ironically choosing Stamford Bridge over The Amex, Dewsbury-Hall has played just 43 minutes of Premier League action.

To put that into context, Brighton's Matt O'Riley suffered an injury on his debut against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup back in August before only returning - and scoring - against Manchester City last time out. With that league debut, the Dane completed just 10 minutes less than what Dewsbury-Hall has received for the Blues all season.

"Calm" Dewsbury-Hall needs Brighton rescue

Having failed to complete a move to Brighton once during the summer, Dewsbury-Hall must not make the same mistake twice if the Seagulls come swooping in for a second time in the January transfer window. For Hurzeler, meanwhile, the deal would also make sense. Strength in depth is key and there's certainly a talented player in Dewsbury-Hall, who managed 12 goals and 15 assists for Leicester City in the Championship last season.

Chelsea boss Ezno Maresca may be left with little choice but to let Dewsbury-Hall leave on loan, despite heaping praise on his midfielder last season before bringing him to Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Italian told Sky Sports: "He was full of responsibility at first. But since the first international break he has improved a lot.

“He's calm, fantastic with the ball, he knows when to attack and what to give the team. He is so dangerous near the box, and has the quality to score or assist from anywhere. He could already have had 10 or 12 assists. He is probably the most-improved for us and he's in the perfect position."