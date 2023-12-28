Brighton and Hove Albion have been dealt a blow after learning that another one of their stars is facing a spell on the sidelines alongside Kaoru Mitoma.

Mitoma injury news

During the Premier League 1-1 draw vs Crystal Palace last week, Mitoma was forced off the pitch during the later stages of the game with an ankle injury and there was cause for concern among supporters because he was later pictured leaving the stadium on crutches.

The Seagulls forward is since confirmed to have been ruled out of competitive action for at least the next month, but in an unfortunate update for everyone associated with the club, he’s not the only senior squad member who will have to wait a while before making his next appearance.

Last season, Simon Adingra spent the full term out on loan at Union SG, but having returned to his parent club on the south coast over the summer, the left-winger has firmly established himself as a regular feature of the first-team line-up under Roberto De Zerbi in the top-flight.

The Ivory Coast international has made 13 starts and four additional substitute outings so far this league campaign (WhoScored - Adingra statistics), highlighting how much the manager values him and all of the positive qualities that he can bring to the side, but the 21-year-old won’t be available for selection for the foreseeable future.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday's encounter vs Tottenham Hotspur, De Zerbi revealed that Adingra will be absent for four weeks, the same as Mitoma, while delivering an update on the rest of his injured players.

As quoted by Brighton’s official website, it was stated: “Roberto De Zerbi confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) and Simon Adingra (hamstring) will both be out for at least four weeks.

"Some good news is that Pervis Estupinan is fit after nearly three months on the sidelines. Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati remain sidelined by injury.”

Adingra is an "outstanding" forward

Across all competitions this season, Adingra has posted eight contributions, five goals and three assists, from 23 appearances, showing the impact he can make in the final third, but he’s also comfortable playing in several other areas over the grass (Transfermarkt - Adingra stats).

The Abidjan native is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so his ability to provide cover elsewhere makes him a useful option for the boss to have at his disposal.

With Josh Bunting having described Adingra’s directness and close control as “outstanding”, De Zerbi may feel that he has suffered a huge blow having lost the services of his forward, so the club will be hoping that he is able to stage his comeback as soon as possible.