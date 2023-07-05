Brighton finished 6th in the Premier League last season, earning them a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League. It will be the first time in the club's history that they compete in a European competition.

Fans might have some questions about how it will work, and Football FanCast has delivered the ultimate guide ahead of their exciting European journey. So here's everything you need to know as Roberto De Zerbi leads Brighton into the Europa League this season.

How does the Europa League work?

The Europa League kicks off with a qualifying round - the draw for which is on 24th July, with the first and second legs taking place on 10th and 17th August respectively. Following that is a play-off round, with the two legs on 24th and 31st August.

But for Brighton, they needn't worry about all of that. They're straight through to the group stage - consisting of eight groups of four teams - and the draw for that is on 1st September. Matchday 1 follows on 21st September, with the group stage concluding on December 14th.

Teams that top their groups will then enter the Round of 16, where the tournament takes on a traditional two-legged knockout competition. Second-placed teams in the group enter a play-off round before that, however, where they'll meet a side dropping down from the Champions League.

It's also worth noting that with the upcoming changes to UEFA's European competitions, this is the final year of this format. Things will start to look very different from 2024/25 onwards.

When is the Europa League draw?

So again, the magic date for Brighton is September 1st. That's when they'll learn their first-ever European opponent.

Following that, they will hope to have their name in the hat (or bowl) on 23rd February for the round-of-16 draw. It's possible they'll fall into the draw on 18th December, however, for the play-off.

15th March is the final draw date, where UEFA will set the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Fingers crossed, Brighton manage to make that a relevant date for themselves.

Who could Brighton face?

That's quite unclear right now as we can't be sure what pot Brighton will fall into. We know they can't be in pot 1, but the Seagulls could be in 2, 3 or 4.

Brighton also can't share a group with another English side. That means we can rule out Liverpool and West Ham United from the teams already qualified. But they could face one of Roma, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen or Villarreal. There's potential for meetings with Sporting CP, Rennes, Real Betis, Toulouse and Freiburg, too.

But until the qualifying phases are done, we don't really have a clear idea.

So we know for a fact that Brighton will play Europa League games on the following dates:

21st September

5th October

26th October

9th November

30th November

14th December

Those are the group stage matchdays, but Brighton will hope to go further than that. Here are the dates for the subsequent rounds:

Play-off round: 15th and 22nd February

Round of 16: 7th and 14th March

Quarter-Finals: 11th and 18th April

Semi-Finals: 2nd and 9th May

Final: 22nd May

Who are the tournament favourites?

There are some strong teams already in this competition. Roma made the final last season, for one, while West Ham managed to win the UEFA Conference League. Villarreal won the Europa League not too long ago, while Sporting CP have been a Champions League side recently and knocked out Arsenal last term.

But the favourites are unquestionably Liverpool. They had a strange season last time out, but at their best, they'd be a strong contender to win the Champions League, let alone the Europa League. If they get back on track, it's hard to see anyone stopping them.

At the same time, the Europa League is tough to predict. We won't know who drops down from the Champions League until mid-December, after all, and that could completely change the complexion of the competition.

Where is the 2024 Europa League final?

Next year's UEFA Europa League final will be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. It's the second time it'll hold the event, having done so in 2011 when Porto met Braga.

They received the rights in unusual fashion, too. Ireland initially planned on hosting part of Euro 2020 but pulled out of the running during the pandemic. UEFA, wanting to recognise the efforts and financial investment already made, granted them the Europa League final in 2024 as a sort of compensation.

What happens if you win the Europa League?

Well, for starters, you get one of the best trophies in the game. It's the second most prestigious prize under the UEFA banner and while it's not quite the Champions League, winning the Europa League is an all-time achievement for the vast majority of clubs.

It also grants qualification for the following season's Champions League, of course. All in all, it's a fantastic competition to win and would mark a spectacular new high in Brighton's history.

What is Roberto De Zerbi's record in Europe?

Brighton might be new to European competition by manager Roberto De Zerbi does have some history of his own. He managed Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League back in 2021/22.

However, things didn't go particularly well. Shakhtar were incredibly unfortunate to get both Real Madrid and Inter in their group and struggled badly against both. Real, for instance, won 5-0 at Shakhtar. The Ukrainians were only able to get a single point against either side - a 0-0 draw with Inter at home.

More worryingly, Shakhtar finished bottom of their group, five points behind Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol. That certainly wasn't supposed to happen.

But Brighton fans shouldn't read too much into this. After all, De Zerbi hadn't been in the job very long, while his Brighton side is very used to playing under him. The Seagulls are also unlikely to face two sides with such an overwhelming advantage in both experience and wealth, too.

Therefore, there's every reason the south coast side can have an exciting campaign. Brighton have a chance to really impress on their European debut and we can't wait to see what De Zerbi and co. cook up.