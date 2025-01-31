Leaving it late to welcome a second January arrival, Brighton & Hove Albion are now reportedly expected to sign a Championship defender after reaching an agreement ahead of Monday's deadline.

Brighton transfer news

After signing Diego Gomez from Inter Miami, it looked as though the Seagulls were in for a quiet end to the transfer window until rumours sparked their month to life once again.

Before news of any potential incomings arrived, however, it was Karou Mitoma's name in the headlines having reportedly been the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, who are preparing a stunning £90m offer as per CBS Sports' James Benge.

At this stage, it looks as though any such offer will be turned down by those at The Amex with the winger also keen to stay put in Sussex and end any speculation of what would have been one of the most surprising moves of the window.

On the incomings front, meanwhile, the Seagulls looks set to swoop in once more. According to Sky Sports' Elliot Cook, Brighton are now expected to sign Eiran Cashin from Derby County this month after reaching an agreement with the Rams.

The 23-year-old centre-back has impressed at Pride Park and looks set to earn a move into the Premier League as a result this month. It's there that he should hand Fabian Hurzeler an instant boost in pursuit of turning his side back towards a European place following a recent slump.

So late on in the window, Cashin could yet be Brighton's final arrival in what has otherwise been a fairly quiet month.

"Colossal" Cashin is on the rise

Still just 23 years old, Cashin is seemingly set to go from League One to the Premier League in the space of three years in senior football, representing quite the rise. In just his second season out of Derby's academy last year, the defender earned the praise of manager Paul Warne following an impressive performance against Wigan Athletic on his side's way to promotion.

Warne told the club's official website following the 1-0 victory: “It’s difficult to play against Wigan, so I liked how the lads took on the detail. I liked our energy and our confidence on the ball and I liked when called upon we could do the ugly stuff. It would have taken some goal to beat Cash and Nels today as I thought they were colossal at the back.”

It's the type of form that Cashin has continued in the current campaign to deservedly earn the interest of Brighton ahead of Monday's deadline, where he could continue to flourish.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Erian Cashin Lewis Dunk Progressive Passes 57 103 Tackles Won 33 6 Interceptions 43 10 Ball Recoveries 115 80

It must be said that Cashin would also match up well next to Lewis Dunk, perhaps completing the ugly side of defending whilst the Brighton captain continues his excellent work on the ball.