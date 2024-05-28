Brighton are believed to be eyeing the appointment of an "outstanding" manager who Pep Guardiola loves, according to an exciting new update.

Brighton losing De Zerbi this summer

The Seagulls had a solid season overall, although the campaign did end in rather flat fashion, with Roberto De Zerbi's side's form petering out, so much so that they ended up finishing behind rivals Crystal Palace in 11th place in the Premier League table.

It has now emerged that De Zerbi will leave Brighton after two impressive years in the Amex Stadium hot seat, with a fresh challenge set to appeal to him. Chairman Tony Bloom has confirmed the news, saying: "We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future."

It remains to be seen where the Italian is heading, assuming he does find another club straight away, but Chelsea and Manchester United are two of the clubs who have been strongly linked with acquiring his signature.

Kieran McKenna was seen as an option to be De Zerbi's successor at the Amex this summer, but the highly-rated young manager has now decided to remain in charge of Ipswich Town, having inspired them to back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship.

Now, a shock rumour has emerged linking Brighton with an appointment that could be met with plenty of excitement from the fanbase.

Brighton eyeing "outstanding" former boss

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Brighton are set to open talks with former manager Graham Potter over a return to the club. It is described as a potentially "sensational" reunion with the Englishman, who enjoyed such an impressive spell with the Seagulls first time around.

The south coast club have "turned their attention" to him ahead of the exit of De Zerbi, after missing out on top choice McKenna.

Potter returning to Brighton may not necessarily be completely unviersally popular - some may naturally feel that reunions can be wrong - but plenty of fans will love the idea of him back at the club, given how well he did first time around.

Graham Potter's managerial career Matches Points per game Chelsea 31 1.42 Brighton 134 1.28 Swansea City 51 1.45 Ostersund 224 1.71

The 49-year-old guided the Seagulls to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League back in 2021/22, playing some eye-catching football along the way, with Guardiola lauding his work at Brighton as "outstanding".

Potter would feel like a safe appointment, in terms of knowing the club inside out and taking out the risk element if bringing in more of an unknown, and he could be desperate to get back into management after seeing his reputation damaged at Chelsea, lasting just 31 matches in charge at Stamford Bridge.