Eighth in the Premier League and into the next round of the Europa League, Brighton & Hove Albion have continued to write their most historic chapter yet under Roberto de Zerbi's side have reached unprecedented heights and don't look likely to slow down anytime soon, as arguably one of the best run clubs in English football these days.

The Seagulls often make the headlines for their sales, bidding farewell to the likes of Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella for big money in the last couple of years, before seamlessly transitioning to remain on course for new-found success under De Zerbi. This time, however, they've made the headlines for a potential incoming, with reports suggesting that those at The Amex could make their move.

Brighton transfer news

After losing both Alexis Mac Allister and Caicedo during the summer transfer window, Brighton would have been forgiven for struggling, though they've done anything but. The seaside club have instead simply picked up where they left off last season with fresh stars such as Joao Pedo hitting the ground running. Their growth off the pitch was proven for all to see in the summer when they welcomed Barcelona's Ansu Fati on loan and, now, Brighton could be set to return to La Liga for another target.

According to Diario de Sevilla via Estadio Deportivo, Brighton are eyeing a move for Juanlu Sanchez in January. The 20-year-old Sevilla right-back has attracted the interest of both the Seagulls and Osasuna in a struggling side this season and could now get his move. Sevilla will be tough negotiators, however, given their desire to keep the full-back as an heir to veteran Jesus Navas.

The La Liga side will hope that Sanchez's reported €25m (£22m) release clause will put Brighton off of a move in the January window ahead of an important second half of the season.

"Gifted" Sanchez can prove Brighton's transfer genius once again

Brighton rarely get it wrong in the transfer window these days, welcoming players over the years who have gone on to become Premier League stars or have sold for incredible fees. And Sanchez can prove the Seagulls' transfer genius once again, if they decide to push on with a deal to welcome the Sevilla youngster. Sanchez's stats certainly prove that he would be ready to step into De Zerbi's squad.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Blocks Juanlu Sanchez 14 19 22 10 Joel Veltman 13 32 24 10

Still only 20-years-old, the only way is up for Sanchez. The fact he has managed to put up those numbers whilst part of a Sevilla side struggling in 15th in La Liga shows just how talented the right-back is. He's certainly got his fans in Spain too, including journalist Jose Manuel Rodriguez, who posted on X: "Juanlu Sánchez, the gifted student. The one from Montequinto has convinced Mendilibar and his chances of staying in the first team are growing exponentially. Its versatility, a key factor."

When January arrives, it will be interesting to see whether Brighton decide to test Sanchez's loyalty for Sevilla, with De Zerbi aiming to take the Seagulls up yet another level.