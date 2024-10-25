As they look to land an act of transfer genius once again, Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly closely following a former Premier League winner who has stolen plenty of headlines since leaving England.

Brighton transfer news

The Seagulls are continuing to defy the odds. Even when some thought Roberto De Zerbi's exit could at least stall their incredible rise, Fabian Hurzeler emerged from Germany's second tier to take charge.

On paper, the arrival of a 31-year-old looked a step too far for Brighton; a risk too great to work out. But eight games into the season, the Premier League's youngest manager has enjoyed victories over Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United as well as a draw against title contenders Arsenal. Brighton have once again plucked a gem from nowhere like they have so often in the player market too.

Those in Sussex may yet steal further headlines in 2025 too, especially if they welcome a Premier League winner back to the Premier League amid his recent rise away from English football.

According to reports in Spain, Brighton are closely following Takumi Minamino, who Hurzeler believes is the perfect fit for his side at the Amex. The winger swapped Liverpool for AS Monaco in 2022 and has been back to his best ever since after being limited to a squad role at Anfield.

Leaving the Reds as somewhat of a cult hero having played a large part in their domestic cup success as well as a hand in Premier League victory, Minamino may now get the chance to complete unfinished business courtesy of Brighton.

Now 29 years old and someone who has won every trophy there is to win in English football, the Japan star can join international teammate Kaoru Mitoma and former Liverpool teammate James Milner to offer key experience within a relatively young squad.

"Composed" Minamino is ready for Premier League return

Although his time at Liverpool didn't go exactly to plan despite coming away with a number of winners' medals, Minamino has battled back well at Monaco and is now ready to take the Premier League by storm.

Helping the French side to an excellent start in Ligue 1, where they sit top and unbeaten, the winger has scored three goals and assisted a further two in all competitions to follow up on last season's nine goals and six assists. It's a rise that some may have seen coming in and around Liverpool even as he struggled for game time, with The Tactical Times dubbing the forward "unnaturally composed" in 2021.

As Brighton continue to make progress under Hurzeler, Minamino represents an ideal option to turn to when 2025 arrives.