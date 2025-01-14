Once again turning their attention towards future stars, Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly made preliminary contact to sign an 18-year-old forward who could replace Evan Ferguson.

Brighton transfer news

The Seagulls are already set to miss out on one young talent this month it seems, with Vitor Reis reportedly edging closer and closer to Manchester City despite Brighton initially taking the lead in the race to sign the Brazilian central defender. So, they'll undoubtedly be keen to avoid a repeat of that failure and complete what would be a vintage move from those in Sussex by welcoming a future star before the end of the window.

Fabian Hurzeler's side represent an attractive squad to become a part of too, as highlighted in their recent thrashing of Norwich City in the FA Cup. Advancing through to the next round to match their impressive rise into 10th in the Premier League so far this season, Brighton remain a side to watch under the youngest manager in the division's history.

Away from the action, meanwhile, the Seagulls have also seemingly been busy. According to reports in Spain, Brighton have made preliminary contact to sign Christian Kofane from Spanish second division side Albacete this month.

The 18-year-old forward has emerged onto Brighton's radar - which rarely misses such talent - and could soon find himself on his way to the Premier League as a result.

Of course, it's interesting to see the Seagulls linked with a young forward amid recent speculation over Evan Ferguson's future. The Irishman has struggled to reach the same heights as his initial breakthrough in the last year or so and has been linked with a move away to the likes of West Ham United as a result. If Brighton now welcome a young striker, his future may be thrown into greater doubt than ever.

"Jewell" Kofane is one to watch

Described as a "jewell" by Spanish journalist Carlos Gomez, Kofane is undoubtedly one to watch - not least because of Real Madrid's reported interest. The European giants could yet rival Brighton in pursuit of the young forward in what those in Sussex will hope ends in a sensational victory against a club of Madrid's calibre.

The fact that interest has arrived before Kofane has even made his first-team debut for Albacete paints the picture of an emerging talent destined to reach the very top.

Brighton have already seen one European giant swoop in ahead of them in the race to sign teenage sensation Reis. Now, they must hope to fend off an even greater club in Real Madrid if they want to secure Kofane's signature and a star striker for years to come as a result this month. The race looks destined to only heat up in the coming weeks.