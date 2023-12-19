Brighton and Hove Albion have been dealt a blow after learning that one of their first-team stars could be facing a spell on the sidelines, according to a key figure.

Brighton injury news

The Seagulls have Ansu Fati, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Julio Enciso and Solly March all out on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, so the club definitely haven’t had it easy when it comes to players not being available.

Brighton's Current Absentees (Premier Injuries) Player Injury Potential Return Date Ansu Fati Thigh 24/02/2024 Pervis Estupinan Thigh 22/01/2024 Tariq Lamptey Thigh 22/01/2024 Adam Webster Other 22/01/2024 Julio Enciso Knee 22/01/2024 Solly March Knee No Return Date

During Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Joel Veltman was forced off the pitch with a serious looking knee injury after just 27 minutes and was replaced by Jack Hinshelwood, causing definite concern among supporters.

Roberto De Zerbi’s right-back has been a regular feature this season, making nine starts and seven substitute appearances in the top-flight (WhoScored - Veltman statistics), but following an immediate update from the manager, the 31-year-old sounds like he could have to wait a while before making his next outing.

Speaking during his post-match interview over the weekend, De Zerbi confirmed that Veltman is facing a spell out and away from the action, while suggesting that he didn't know what he will do due to all of his players in that position being unavailable.

As quoted by Sussex World, he said: "It's an important problem. He feels pain on knee, [so] it's difficult. We have to find the solution. Maybe Jason [Steele] can play full back.”

Brighton will miss "high quality" Veltman

In the Premier League this season, Veltman has won 22 out of his 27 tackles which is not only the highest amount made but also the best success rate throughout the whole of the squad, highlighting what a standout performer he’s been defensively since the start of the campaign (FBRef - Brighton statistics).

The Dutchman is also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch with seven involvements - four assists and three goals - to his name since joining the club, showing that he can burst down the flank, dribble past his marker and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates (Transfermarkt - Veltman statistics).

De Zerbi’s veteran even has the versatility to operate everywhere across the backline and slightly higher up on the right side of the midfield, so his ability to provide cover in several roles outside of his own makes him a useful option to have in the building.

According to Josh Bunting, Veltman is a player with “high quality”, so it will certainly be a blow for Brighton to not have him at their disposal, therefore, everyone associated with the club will be hoping that he can stage his comeback sooner rather than later.