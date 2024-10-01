Brighton & Hove Albion are set to be without an important player for their clash against Tottenham Hotspur this coming weekend, but it could have been a lot worse, according to a new report.

The Seagulls suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend, as they were beaten 4-2 by Chelsea. It will have been a disappointing result for Fabian Hurzeler, but he will still be pleased with the start his side has made to the new campaign.

Latest Brighton news

Brighton were one of the busiest sides in the Premier League during the summer, as the club spent a lot of money bringing in new players for Hurzeler. A lot of those players have settled in well at the club; Georginio Rutter is one, as he netted his first goal in the game against Chelsea, but it appears the hierarchy are keen to do more business when 2025 arrives.

It was reported last month that the Seagulls could return to the Championship once again in 2025 - Sheffield United’s Ollie Arblaster is someone Brighton are eyeing up a move for when the January transfer window opens.

The midfielder impressed last season in what was a disappointing Sheffield United team, and he has continued to do so in this campaign. So much so that Brighton are willing to test the Blades’ resolve in the new year by putting in an offer in excess of £20 million, but it remains to be seen if that would be enough to tempt United to sell.

While Brighton keep their eye on potential targets for 2025, they will be focused on what is in front of them, and as they prepare for the clash against Spurs, they have suffered an injury blow that could have been a lot worse.

£30k-a-week Brighton star ruled out with injury

According to Voetbal International, relayed by Sport Witness, Brighton are going to be without Jan Paul van Hecke for their game against Tottenham on Sunday. The defender will be forced to miss the tie through injury, as he did for the Chelsea game a few days ago.

The centre-back has started five league games this season, but he missed the game against Chelsea through a groin injury that he has been complaining about for a while. That started to cause the Dutchman a few problems in recent days, and now tests have revealed that he will be out of action for a few weeks.

This means van Hecke will miss the Spurs clash as well as the Netherlands’ games against Hungary and Germany. This report states that Brighton feared the defender could have been out for a long time, but the tests have revealed that his injury setback isn’t as bad as first feared.

Jan Paul van Hecke's Brighton stats Apps 57 Goals 0 Assists 3

Van Hecke, who is said to be on a weekly wage of £30,000, is expected to return to action after the international break, meaning he could play for Brighton against Newcastle United.