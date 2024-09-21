Amid an excellent start to the season, Brighton & Hove Albion could now be handed a major boost on the injury front, with one star man facing a late fitness test before the Nottingham Forest game.

Brighton injury news

Fabian Hurzeler deserves great credit for the start that he's made to life as Brighton manager. At just 31 years old, the young Seagulls boss has already earned a draw against Arsenal and defeated Manchester United in an unbeaten start to his side's league campaign. On the pitch, he couldn't have asked for a much better start, which was recognised when he received the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for August.

That start becomes even greater when you consider his side's injury struggles, however. As things stand, Hurzeler is without the likes of Brajan Gruda, Matt O'Riley, James Milner and Solly March, but could at least be in line to receive a major boost.

As confirmed by the young manager via The Argus, Joao Pedro could make his return from injury against Nottingham Forest this Sunday amid a late fitness test. The forward missed Brighton's 0-0 draw against Ipswich Town last time out as the Seagulls struggled to find their attacking sharpness without their talisman.

Hurzeler provided a cautious but positive update, telling reporters: “He will train today with the team, then we have to see how it’s going. If he can train fully, if he can do all the movements. Of course we won’t take any risk but he will be part of the training today.”

"Incredible" Pedro is crucial to Brighton

Starting the season in fine form with two goals in three games, it's no surprise that Pedro is keeping the likes of Evan Ferguson out of Hurzeler's side so far in the current campaign and his return, whether it comes against Forest or in the coming weeks, will be an important boost.

The Brazilian is into his second season at The Amex now after scoring an impressive 20 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign to leave him alongside some of the best goalscorers that the Premier League has to offer.

Earning plenty of praise as a result, former manager Roberto De Zerbi told reporters via The Independent last season: "He is the best player on the pitch, I think. He played another incredible game.

"I am really pleased for his improvement on mentality, on attitude. In defensive phase, incredible because he defended 90 minutes like a centre-back in terms of mentality. He is becoming, I think, a top player. I hope in the next year to work with him but I think it will be very tough.”

Now, it is Hurzeler who is benefitting from Pedro's continued rise, which could take its latest step against Nottingham Forest.