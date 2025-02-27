Looking to reinforce their backline, Brighton & Hove Albion have now reportedly joined the race to sign a defensive target alongside a number of Premier League sides this summer.

Brighton transfer news

The Seagulls are always among the most interesting clubs to watch in the transfer market, such is their reputation for unearthing the next best thing before selling for impressive profit. Whether that will be the case once again this summer remains to be seen, but the rumours have certainly been coming thick and fast in between their rejuvenated form as of late.

Unbeaten in their last four games since a 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Nottingham Forest and conceding just two goals in that time, those at The Amex have swiftly turned their attention away from any concerns surrounding Hurzeler and towards the summer transfer window.

Names such as Rav van den Berg have already threatened to steal the headlines, but it may well be another defensive reinforcement that arrives this summer.

According to The Boot Room, Brighton have now joined the race to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis alongside Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Aston Villa.

Now keen to leave Southampton after just one permanent season at St Mary's, the 23-year-old could yet bid farewell to a sinking ship and maintain his own Premier League status.

Given that Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster are 33 years old and 30 years old respectively, Hurzeler could certainly do with a fresh lick of paint on an ageing backline, which makes Harwood-Bellis an ideal option.