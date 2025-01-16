Once again turning their focus towards the future, Brighton & Hove Albion are now reportedly keen to sign a young Scottish gem in what could be a bargain deal later this year.

Brighton transfer news

So far, it's been a case of so good for Fabian Hurzeler, who became the Premier League's youngest-ever manager when he replaced Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton during the summer. For the first time, some were wondering whether the Seagulls had taken a gamble too great only for the 31-year-old to be a revelation ever since at The Amex.

Now, those in Sussex have turned their attention towards handing their young manager further reinforcements in pursuit of maintaining their current trajectory towards a battle to qualify for European football. Names such as Christian Kofane have already been mentioned, as has Vitor Reis albeit before Manchester City came swooping in to steal the Brazilian's signature.

Brighton's focus very much remains on signing future stars rather than those at the peak of their powers in a transfer strategy that has made them one of the most sustainable clubs in the Premier League.

They could yet repeat that transfer genius once again this year too. According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton are now keen on signing Daniel Cummings from Celtic with his contract set to expire at the Scottish club at the end of the season - presenting the opportunity for a free deal.

A young striker who's scored a goal per game at youth level so far this season, Cummings is more than ready to make his mark on first-team football, be it at Celtic, Brighton or elsewhere this summer.

Cummings needs first-team chance

As Celtic cruise towards another Scottish Premiership title, it's been surprising to see Cummings denied his first-team debut over and over again. Although the Scot is still just 18 years old, there's no denying the fact that he's simply too good to be a B team player and B team player only, scoring a stunning 24 goals in 24 games. And he's right to move on if Brendan Rodgers doesn't hand him a deserved opportunity.

Dubbed "impressive" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Cummings would be wise to swap Celtic for the land of opportunity in Brighton this summer if he wants to take his goalscoring exploits at youth level into the big stage of the Premier League.

The Brighton opportunity is one that has seen the likes of Evan Ferguson thrive and is now one that Cummings could become the latest to benefit when his contract expires at Celtic this summer.