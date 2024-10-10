Potentially rewarding Fabian Hurzeler for the excellent start to his tenure, Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly keeping tabs on a La Liga defender who recently pocketed one of Europe's best forwards in Robert Lewandowski.

Brighton transfer news

After Graham Potter, many expected Brighton to fall away and gradually begin to struggle. Instead, the only way was up as Roberto De Zerbi arrived before building on what Potter formed to create a side capable of defeating the likes of Ajax on the European stage, only for the former Sassuolo boss to also leave his tenure in Sussex for Marseille during the summer.

Questions then rightly came again, as did several doubts over whether those at The Amex had finally made one brave decision too many when they hired 31-year-old Hurzeler. Yet, here the Seagulls are again, soaring high in the Premier League and getting results against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and, most recently, Tottenham Hotspur in dramatic comeback fashion.

Now, those in Sussex could be about to repeat their genius on the transfer front. According to reports in Spain, Brighton are now keeping tabs on Enzo Boyomo, who recently helped Osasuna to end Barcelona's unbeaten run to start the La Liga campaign, keeping Lewandowski quiet in a stunning 4-2 victory.

Just 23 years old, the central defender is the exact type of player that slots into Brighton's criteria when recruiting fresh faces and as Lewis Dunk approaches 33 years old, it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that Boyomo could eventually replace the club captain.

Limiting Lewandowski to just 0.36 expected goals and 23 touches before the striker was hauled off after 70 minutes, as per SofaScore, Boyomo proved that he is more than capable of competing against the best that Europe has to offer.

Rolls-Royce Boyomo would be impressive coup

Helping Osasuna up to fifth in La Liga, Boyomo has shown all the signs that he's ready for such a step towards the Premier League and Brighton to sure up what is a side mainly focused on entertainers under Hurzeler. Adding another central defender may just provide that extra balance that the Seagulls needed in defeat against Chelsea and in a poor first-half against Spurs.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Enzo Boyomo Lewis Dunk Progressive Carries 2 7 Progressive Passes 26 55 Tackles Won 13 0 Ball Recoveries 28 39

A player who graduated from Blackburn Rovers' academy before finding his feet in Spain, Boyomo was dubbed a "Rollls-Royce" by La Liga Extra in the type of composure that would suit Hurzeler's risky, yet reward-filled style of play at The Amex.

Also strong in the tackle, Brighton could yet unearth yet another impressive coup when 2025 arrives. After keeping Lewandowski quiet, the natural next step may prove to be attempting to do the same against the likes of Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins in England's top flight.