Insider Dean Jones has revealed that Brighton and Hove Albion star Solly March was very unhappy not to be picked in the latest England squad.

What's the latest on Solly March and Brighton?

The Englishman has been in brilliant form of late, and before Premier League football was put on hold for the current international break, he'd been delivering some top displays.

Indeed, the 28-year-old has seven goals and two assists in his last 11 league outings – which has helped fire Brighton to seventh in the league and pushing for a spot in the top four.

Seeing as he netted in back-to-back games before the league's hiatus, you can see why he felt he might have been worthy of a call-up to the Three Lions squad.

However, Gareth Southgate omitted March and it supposedly has not gone down too well with the now-furious individual.

While speaking on the latest Chasing Green Arrows podcast, journalist Jones said: "I was speaking to someone the other day about this. Solly March is not particularly happy about having the week off because he feels, I'm told, that he probably deserved a call-up.

"I think he's thinking, 'If I didn't call up now, am I ever going to get a call-up, particularly while I'm playing for Brighton?' – I'm not saying wants to leave Brighton.

"But like, what more could the man do? Especially as there were a few dropouts."

Has Solly March ever played for England?

As Jones alludes to, both Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden pulled out of the England squad due to injury but even this didn't mean March was able to get a late call-up.

Interestingly enough, the 28-year-old – who currently earns £50,000 a week with the Seagulls – has actually played for Southgate before in an England shirt.

Indeed, the Brighton man played for the England U21 side on three occasions, scoring one, while the current senior boss was in charge of the youth team.

However, March has been unable to prove himself good enough to warrant a first cap for the Three Lions since then. Until recently, this might not have come as a great surprise, but his recent form has certainly elevated his status within the Premier League.

With 11 direct goal contributions, only seven Englishmen have created more in the top flight this term. Evidently, though, Southgate is yet to see enough from the winger to change his mind.