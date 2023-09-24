After a sensational campaign last time out, which ended with Europa League qualification, Brighton & Hove Albion have picked up where they left off this season, already defeating both Manchester United and Newcastle United during the current Premier League campaign.

Their strong start to the season comes despite the departures of both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, who swapped Brighton for Chelsea and Liverpool respectively during the summer transfer window. As ever, Roberto De Zerbi's side have been unphased by the exits, simply filling the gaps and continuing their unexpected rise.

Things could get even better in January, too, with reports suggesting that the Seagulls have made an approach to sign another South American gem when the winter transfer window swings open.

What's the latest Brighton transfer news?

During the summer transfer window, Brighton spent a reported €101m (£88m) on reinforcements, welcoming the likes of Joao Pedro and Bart Verbruggen, who have both played their part already this season.

It could be argued that they never really replaced Caicedo, though, perhaps giving themselves something to think about in January, especially with games coming thick and fast now that they have European commitments to balance alongside Premier League action.

With that said, according to reports in Spain, via Caught Offside, Brighton have presented an offer to Boca Juniors for Ezequiel Fernandez. The Argentine club have reportedly placed a £16m price-tag on the defensive midfielder, potentially giving De Zerbi and co plenty to think about.

If Fernandez did make the move, he would be following in the footsteps of fellow South Americans Mac Allister, Caicedo, and Julio Enciso, just to name a few who have enjoyed great success at The Amex. So, when January comes around, it will be interesting to see whether Brighton push ahead and continue their transfer trend, replacing Caicedo in the process.

Who is Ezequiel Fernandez?

At just 21 years of age, Fernandez, who can play as a holding or central midfielder, is already playing an impressive role for Boca Juniors, making 32 appearances in all competitions last season, reportedly attracting the interest of Brighton as a result.

Earning high praise, journalist Tim Vickery wrote for ESPN about Fernandez back in May:

"There are similarities between Enzo and Ezequiel Fernandez (even if no direct relation). Enzo's career gained momentum with a loan spell, so did Ezequiel's, who spent last year at Tigre.

"Both are central midfielders. Ezequiel, who turns 21 next month, is left-footed and bristling with quality. In an interview with TyC Sports in Argentina, World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister recently suggested that Brighton snap him up.

"Ezequiel might need careful handling. The youngster is still raw and erratic, and after the arrival of new coach Jorge Almiron he has spent much of his time as a second-half substitute. But the potential is undeniable, and this year's Libertadores is an excellent opportunity to cast an eye on the development of a fascinating talent."

With that said, it will be interesting to see whether Brighton have discovered another key player, should they push on and secure the signature of Fernandez in the January transfer window. The Seagulls are certainly in need of a defensive midfielder.