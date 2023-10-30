When it comes to transfer business, there's not many better than Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls continuously welcome players before converting them into the next best thing in the Premier League. Even after losing the likes of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in the summer window, Roberto De Zerbi's side look on course for another action-packed campaign.

Now operating at a higher level than ever, Brighton have been able to welcome players such as Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati and could yet use their new-found stature to add a similarly impressive target when the January and summer transfer windows swing open.

Brighton transfer news

So far, the Seagulls' summer transfer window looks to have been another impressive showing of their transfer expertise. Joao Pedro has particularly got off to a strong start after completing his switch from Championship side Watford during the window. The forward has already found the back of the net on six occasions and assisted one other goal in 13 appearances.

De Zerbi will be hoping that any future arrivals will replicate his new striker by getting off to blistering starts. And that could include one particular target, if the Seagulls complete their move. According to Football Insider, Brighton have set their sights on a move for Matt O'Riley. The Premier League side have reportedly scouted the Celtic midfielder and have been hugely impressed by what they've seen. They're not alone in their interest, though, with a number of English sides keeping an eye on O'Riley.

Any deal may prove to be a difficult one to negotiate, too, given that the 22-year-old's contract doesn't come to an end until 2027 and Celtic reportedly see him as their prized asset. When the January transfer window opens, it will be interesting to see whether Brighton keep watching on from afar or, indeed, make their move for O'Riley.

Matt O'Riley's stats

O'Riley's stats have once again reflected just how talented he is. The Celtic man has scored six goals and assisted a further four to have a hand in an impressive 10 goals in 14 games in all competitions. It's no surprise then that the 22-year-old has been at the centre of praise during his time in the Scottish Premiership, including from Danish pundit Peter Kjaer, who said via The Daily Record: “I’ve seen O’Riley play, he’s a top player. I know the national coach also thinks he’s great. He spoke about him before the 2022 World Cup so he’s been following him.

"He’s doing very well at Celtic and he’s still a young guy who is improving all the time. He has a lot of qualities that I know Denmark will want to use in the future. Playing in the Champions League will also undoubtedly help him, in terms of a call-up.”

After seemingly attracting the interest of Brighton, O'Riley looks set to have an important decision to make in the near future. He could yet decide to stay put at Celtic, where he has already had great success. The Scottish giants will certainly want to keep hold of their star man, that's for sure.