Having already welcomed Diego Gomez this month, Brighton & Hove Albion have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Premier League-winning defender for Fabian Hurzeler.

Brighton transfer news

The Seagulls rarely get things wrong in the transfer market and will hope that Gomez continues a trend of successful signing, having welcomed the midfielder from Inter Miami at the beginning of the month. Still just 21 years old, the former MLS man is likely to replace Julio Enciso for at least the rest of the current campaign with the midfielder set to join Ipswich Town on loan.

Gomez could yet be just the start of Brighton's business this month too, as those at The Amex look to give Hurzeler's side every chance possible of qualifying for European football this season, which the arrival of a Premier League winner would certainly do.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Brighton have now been offered the chance to sign Eric Garcia from Barcelona this month as the La Liga giants look to offload players in search of much-needed profit.

Garcia is, of course, a name that Premier League fans should be familiar with given that he came through the ranks at Manchester City before winning the league title with Pep Guardiola's side during the 2020/21 campaign.

Now, almost four years on from swapping The Etihad for Barcelona, the defender could be on his way back to the Premier League after starting just four La Liga games all season under Hansi Flick.

Brighton, meanwhile, could take full advantage to welcome an experienced defender who knows all about European football these days.

Brighton should take "incredible" Garcia chance

It speaks volumes about just how Brighton have come that they're among the clubs reportedly offered the chance to sign Garcia this month, and they should take that chance with both hands. The Barcelona defender is still just 24 years old and already a Premier League winner. The experience and potential that he would bring to The Amex is undeniable.

Guardiola rarely shied away from praising the Spaniard during his time at Manchester City either, previously telling reporters as relayed by Bleacher Report: "He was incredible. He has a lot, a lot, of personality. In the pre-season, in the United States, he was incredible. He commanded all the [defensive] line. He played against Liverpool and Bayern Munich, he was incredible. He had a tough injury and for two months he could not play with us."

Despite scoring a key goal for Barcelona in their stunning 5-4 victory over Benfica in the Champions League earlier this week, Garcia remains an out-of-favour defender and one who would benefit from a return to the Premier League. Whether Brighton take their chance to secure his signature remains to be seen.