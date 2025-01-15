Setting their sights on another young talent, Brighton & Hove Albion are now reportedly battling Liverpool to sign a 19-year-old striker worth over £21m in the coming months.

Brighton transfer news

The Seagulls have already seen Manchester City swoop in and sign one of their young targets in Vitor Reis and will be desperate to avoid a repeat in pursuit of further reinforcements both this month and the summer transfer window. Of course, it's never a shock to see the Sussex club linked with impressive future stars, given that their transfer policy has centred around discovering the next generation in recent years.

On that front, Reis aside, names such as Christian Kofane have already been mentioned. The young forward has impressed in Spain's second division to earn the interest of Brighton, who have seemingly set their sights on welcoming a young forward.

The recent rumours have arrived at the same time that Evan Ferguson has been linked with a move away amid his struggle to break into Fabian Hurzeler's best side. Clubs such as West Ham United have been mentioned as possible destinations, but it remains to be seen whether the Irishman will complete such a move.

If he does, however, it seems as though the Seagulls will have a replacement lined up. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Brighton are now battling Liverpool to sign Stefanos Tzimas from PAOK Salonika once his loan spell ends at FC Nuremberg this summer.

The impressive 19-year-old is reportedly valued at €25m (£21m) plus add-ons to form a hefty deal for Brighton to potentially pursue ahead of Liverpool in the coming months.

Of course, Tzimas also wouldn't be the first striker to complete the move from Germany to Brighton, but he will hope that any potential transfer goes better than Deniz Undav's did in 2022.

"Fantastic" Tzimas can avoid Undav repeat

In the end, Undav went down as a case of what might have been at Brighton as fresh options emerged to eventually leave the German with no choice but to seal an exit away from The Amex. There's an argument to be had, however, that the Seagulls could have shown more trust and patience with the forward and quickly reaped the rewards given how he's starred back in Germany ever since.

Now, a year on from his exit, Brighton have the chance to show that exact trust and patience with Tzimas if he does complete a summer switch following a successful loan move at Nuremberg - scoring eight goals in 15 games so far this season.

Praised for a "fantastic" start to life in Germany by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig earlier this season, Tzimas could now receive the chance to complete the biggest move of his career yet.