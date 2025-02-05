After confirming the arrival of Stefanos Tzimas, Brighton & Hove Albion have now reportedly agreed a deal to sign their first summer arrival a matter of days following January's transfer deadline.

Brighton transfer news

Whilst's it wasn't a hectic window for Brighton, they saved their best move till last to welcome Tzimas on a permanent deal before loaning the forward back to Nuremberg for the rest of the season. With Evan Ferguson heading out on loan to West Ham United at the same time, the Seagulls' transfer business will certainly be interesting to watch when both young forward re-enter The Amex in pre-season.

Welcoming his new striker with open arms, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler told the club website: "Stefanos is an exceptional young talent, an out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals, and we are absolutely delighted to have signed him.

"He will join up with us in the summer, ahead of next season, but we are really looking forward to working with him, and feel he has a very exciting future ahead."

Tzimas' arrival may yet be a sign of things to come too. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Brighton have now reached an agreement to sign Clement Bischoff in a deal worth €8m (£7m).

In what will reportedly be the Seagulls' first summer transfer, the versatile midfielder will arrive and join up with Tzimas in the hope of turning Hurzeler's side back into one vying for the European places.