Brighton are now discussing a deal to sign an exciting young talent in a move that could cost them up to £11m, according to a fresh report from a transfer insider.

Brighton stockpiling talent again

Brighton's impressive early Premier League form following Fabian Hurzeler's arrival at the helm has dropped off in recent weeks, with a 1-1 draw with West Ham leaving them without a win in their last five games, all against teams below them in the top flight at the time they played.

Despite taking just three points from their last possible 15, the Seagulls sit just three points off fifth place, and still boast one of the most talented young squads in the Premier League.

Only Chelsea and Manchester United have named younger starting XIs this season than Hurzeler's side, with the Seagulls sticking to their policy of trusting youth despite their record breaking summer transfer window.

Brighton's next five Premier League games Brentford (Home) Aston Villa (Away) Arsenal (Home) Ipswich Town (Away) Manchester United (Away)

The likes of Carlos Baleba, Joao Pedro and Yankuba Minteh have all impressed over the course of the campaign to date, leading to interest from clubs across Europe.

There is no shortage of talent waiting in the wings either, with Julio Enciso among those who can barely buy a game at the AMEX Stadium, while they have just announced the signing of central midfielder Diego Gomez from Inter Miami, another young talent that they hope to develop. Now, they could be set to add to their January business with a move for an in-demand forward.

Brighton want league-leading winger

That comes according to transfer insider Alan Nixon [Via Inside Futbol], who claims that Brighton are in discussions with Swedish side Hammarby over a deal to sign talented winger Bazoumana Touré in January.

The Ivorian ace has turned plenty of heads already this season, with Arsenal and Tottenham among those to have been impressed by his performances in Sweden, while Brighton's scouts have been in attendance to watch him on several occasions.

Still just 18-years-old, he has managed nine goals and four assists in 23 outings so far this campaign. Football Analyst Ben Mattinson highlighted his decision making, which he dubbed "quality" while adding that he is an "intelligent, direct dribbler" who possesses a "knack for scoring goals".

Widely anticipated to be on the move this winter, Nixon claims that Brighton are leading the race for his signature and are discussing a deal that could rise up to £11m with add-ons. It remains to be seen whether or not his arrival would be in January, or if the winger would be sent out on loan immediately.

As it stands, Kaoru Mitoma is the regular choice on the left hand-side, while the likes of Brajan Gruda, Simon Adingra and Joao Pedro can also all play in that role.

Still just 18-years-old, Toure is seen very much as a talent for the future, and it would be no surprise to see Brighton once more snap him up on the cheap before selling him on at a massive profit in several years time.