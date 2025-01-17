Brighton & Hove Albion have now expressed an interest in signing a £120k-per-week Premier League defender, according to a report.

Brighton looking to strengthen in multiple areas

The Seagulls could be set for a fairly busy January transfer window, as they are looking at reinforcements in a number of areas, with Fabian Hurzeler aiming to get his side's season back on track after a poor recent run of form.

With doubt over Evan Ferguson's future at the American Express Stadium, the Seagulls are now keen on signing another young striker, identifying Daniel Cummings as a potential target for this month.

Cummings is not the only forward under consideration by Brighton chiefs, as they are also battling Liverpool for FC Nuremberg striker Stefanos Tzimas, having been impressed by the Greek's performances in the Bundesliga II this season.

A new striker may be necessary, given that Ferguson could soon move on to pastures new, but Hurzeler is also looking to strengthen at the opposite end of the pitch, recently identifying a new target.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Brighton have now expressed an interest in signing Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo, just seven months after completing a move to Stamford Bridge.

The £120k-per-week defender has received regular game time with the Blues this season but only started seven top flight games, and the Seagulls are now keen on a permanent deal, so they have contacted their Premier League rivals to make their interest clear.

At the moment, it is unclear whether Chelsea chiefs would be willing to give the move the green light, but it is thought that selling him would have a big impact on their compliance with financial rules, which could be an incentive to get a deal done.

Tosin could be a quality signing

The former Fulham man has proven himself in the Premier League over a number of years now, and he has been a regular feature for Chelsea in recent weeks, having forced his way into Enzo Maresca's plans. The Englishman is particularly solid in the air, ranking in the 82nd percentile for aerials won per 90 over the past year, and he has received praise for his ability from journalist Zach Lowy.

It would seem a little strange for Chelsea to sell the 27-year-old so soon after signing him, but they would be able to make pure profit, having brought him in on a free transfer back in the summer. Given Adarabioyo's defensive aptitude, Brighton should be at the front of the queue for his signature if he is made available this month.