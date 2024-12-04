Brighton have now reportedly held face to face talks as they weigh up signing another young talent at the AMEX stadium in the January transfer window.

Brighton's big spending pays off

It was a step into the unknown for Brighton over the summer, as they spent heavily and appointed the Premier League's youngest ever manager in the shape of 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler.

The Seagulls splashed out almost £200m on nine new players, with the likes of Georginio Rutter, Matt O'Riley, Mats Weiffer and Yankuba Minteh all making the move to the south coast.

Brighton's summer signings Player Fee Georginio Rutter €46.70m Yankuba Minteh €35m Mats Wieffer €32m Brajan Gruda €31.5m Ferdi Kadioglu €30m Matt O'Riley €29.5m Ibrahim Osman €19.5m Malick Yalcouye €7m Amario Cozier-Duberry Free

That six of those nine featured in their seven most expensive signings of all time underlined the change in focus from Brighton, who have previously largely been known for plucking talents from relative obscurity and selling them on at massive profit.

However, now they appear to have built the spine of a side capable of regularly competing for the European places in the Premier League, and they have lost just twice so far this campaign, spurred on by Danny Welbeck's impressive return to form.

Such form puts them just two points behind second placed Arsenal and ahead of Manchester City on goal difference before Wednesday's fixtures, with a spot in next season's European competitions a real possibility at the AMEX Stadium.

Despite spending the third most in the Premier League over the summer, Brighton are still not done though, and now a fresh report suggests that they are once again looking to bolster their ranks in January.

Brighton hold talks over Brazilian teen

That comes as a report from Brazil claims that Hurzeler's side have undertaken face-to-face talks over a potential move to sign Brazilian teenage talent Matheus Gonçalves, who currently plays for Flamengo. The 19-year-old has made just 13 top flight appearances in Brazil this season, scoring two goals in the process, but that has not stopped interest forming.

He has long been touted as a future star, with Talent Scout Jacek Kulig taking to X to hail his "incredible left foot" while he was still playing for his side's U17 side. Now, RTI Esporte claim that Goncalves' agent "met with representatives of Brighton" in Rio De Janeiro at the end of November, as the Seagulls explore a potential move for the teenager.

It is added that Flamengo are willing to let him leave in January and it is suggested that they will not hold out for his whopping £83m release clause in order to part ways with him. Meanwhile, Goncalves is "interested" in moving, but wants guarantees that he will not immediately be loaned out and will receive meaningful minutes.

That could well be a sticking point for any deal, with Brighton already loaning out Facundo Buonanotte this season and likely to also allow Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso leave in the winter window due to a lack of gametime, while summer signing Brajan Gruda is still waiting for his first start, emphasising just how plentiful Hurzeler's options in attack are.

Unless Goncalves changes his stance on a potential loan move, a deal in January seems unlikely.